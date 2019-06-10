100 years ago: 1919

Dr. A. Goodwin and M. A. Free will leave for Atlantic City to attend the convention of the National Anti-Tuberculosis Association, held there this week. They will represent the Androscoggin Association and report on the work which has been done the past year.

50 years ago: 1969

Over 1,750 commemorative coins “minted” in connection with Auburn’s 100th anniversary have arrived, M.S. Fitzherbert, general chairman of the city’s Centennial Committee, said this afternoon. There are 750 silver coins, to be sold at $10. apiece, 1,000 bronze, at $2.50 each, and some coins encased in a plastic block, to be used as paperweights, at $5.00 each. The coins are available at Auburn Centennial headquarters at 51 Court St. Those others who have reserved coins may obtain them at the office of the city manager.

25 years ago: 1994

Law informance officers carried the Special Olympics Torch Flame on Thursday throughout Androscoggin County. The officers from the Androscoggin Sheriffs Department and Mechanic Falls Police Department passed the torch to the Auburn officers at the Minot-Auburn line. When the Auburn officers passed The Shop, on Minot Ave., owned by the John F. Murphy homes there were 15 handicapped employes, some in wheelchairs cheering them on. The Auburn officers passed the torch to Lewiston officers at the Longley Bridge and they in return passed the torch to Lisbon PD who then passed the torch on to the Topsham Police Dept.

