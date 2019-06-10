LEWISTON — Maine College of Health Professions was recently named the No. 2 nursing program in the United States by study.com, a nationally-recognized independent organization that provides college program rankings.

“We were very pleasantly surprised when study.com contacted us about the ranking. We did not know that we were being considered for national ranking,” stated Dr. Monika Bissell, MCHP president. “We are acutely aware that subsequent success, effectiveness and quality of healthcare education is a difficult thing to measure. This recognition is wonderful validation of our efforts to deliver on our promise to enrich lives through providing outstanding health professions education. Our small class sizes, personal attention, intense clinical expectations and talented faculty all work together to create these very positive outcomes.”

With over a dozen healthcare-related educational opportunities ranging from CNA and medical imaging to nursing, MCHP works to provide opportunities to people through its health care education offerings. Prospective students can begin a health care career by visiting www.mchp.edu or by contacting the college directly at 207-795-2840.

