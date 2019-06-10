LEWISTON – Arthur R. Bourget, 84, of Lewiston, peacefully passed away at d’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston, on Saturday June 8, 2019. He was born on July 28, 1934, in Lewiston a son of the late Roland and Claudia Bourget-Drouin. He grew up in the Lewiston area and attended local schools there.

In 1956 he joined and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Upon leaving the military, Arthur returned home to Maine where he would eventually marry Florence Crowell and they would start a family together. During that time he worked as a shoe shop worker in Lewiston and later as a mechanic for Hudson Bus Lines until his retirement.

Arthur will always be remembered for his love of fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed camping, spending time at the ocean and playing the lottery. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his children; Roger Bourget and his wife, Wanda, of Litchfield, Donna Dickison and her husband, Donald, of Debec, New Brunswick and Richard Bourget of Falmouth. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Lindsey Dufour and her husband, Derek, Darci Dickison, Danny Dickison and Anna Bourget; as well as his siblings, Paul and Diane. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Florence, in 2014 and his siblings, Bobby Bourget, Maurice Drouin and Lucille Mathieu.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.thefortingroupauburn.com

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Auburn on Thursday June 13, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. Interment will take place at Maine Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.

