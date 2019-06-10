Charges

Auburn

• Eric Bragdon, 40, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 5:20 p.m. Monday at Court Street.

Lewiston

• Harvey Smith, 41, of Auburn, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 7 p.m. Sunday at East Avenue and Lisbon Street.

• Michael Borges, 30, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 8:30 p.m. Sunday at 999 College St.

• Wanda Ortiz, 45, of Gardiner, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 9:10 p.m. Sunday at 976 Sabattus St.

• Kira Upham, 25, of Lewiston, on a warrant charging domestic violence assault, violating a protection from abuse order and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 11 a.m. Monday at 171 Park St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Patricia A. Smith, 83, of Auburn struck a vehicle parked by Tabatha J. Peacock of Brunswick at 1:13 p.m. Thursday at the Auburn Mall. The 2016 Subaru owned by Smith and the 2004 Oldsmobile owned by Peacock received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Tiffany R. Kenny, 27, of Auburn and Jeremy F. McClure, 24, of Lewiston collided at 6:20 p.m. Thursday on Center Street. The 1999 Honda driven by Kenny and owned by Russell A. Stewart of Auburn received functional damage and the 2011 Dodge owned by McClure was towed.

• A vehicle parked on Main Street by Liam Gibbons was sideswiped by an unknown vehicle at 8:37 p.m. Thursday on Main Street. The 2010 Land Rover owned by Gibbons received functional damage.

• Cody M. Abbott, 25, of Rumford was forced to lay down his motorcycle to avoid being hit by an unknown vehicle at 8:50 a.m. Friday on Union Street. The 1994 Yamaha owned by Abbott was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Grace Caissie, 19, of Mechanic Falls struck a deer that jumped into Jackson Hill Road at 6:05 a.m. Saturday. The 2015 Honda owned by Caissie was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Lance D. Baker, 53, of Litchfield struck a pole in the parking lot of a Panera Bread cafe at 7:22 a.m. Saturday. The 2016 Ford owned by Baker was towed.

• Vehicles driven by Kyle T. Fulgham, 27, of Lewiston and David L. Nadeau, 75, of Poland collided at 9:09 a.m. Saturday at Park Avenue and Lake Street. The 2016 Chrysler owned by Fulgham and the 2017 Hyundai driven by Nadeau and owned by Barbara J. Nadeau of Poland received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Joseph I. Chabot, 44, of Auburn struck the back of a vehicle driven by Calvin L. Segar, 38, of Auburn while Segar was stopped in traffic at 9:25 a.m. Saturday at Chasse and Washington streets. The 2016 Buick owned by Chabot and the 2008 Toyota driven by Segar and owned by Lauren M. Cyr of Lewiston received functional damage.

• Shane M. Rines, 25, of North Monmouth was turning left from Turner Street to Mount Auburn Avenue at 2:57 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a guardrail on the right shoulder. The 2008 Nissan owned by Rines was towed.

Lewiston

• Tshimanga Lumu, 18, of Lewiston was driving west on Lewiston High School Access Road to turn into the school parking lot when his car skidded off the roadway, struck a stop sign and crashed into a drainage culvert. The 2004 Mazda owned by Lumu was towed.

• Vehicles driven by Hassan A. Hassan, 26, of Lewiston and Catarina S. Samuel, 43, of Lewiston collided at 7:57 p.m. June 3 at Lincoln and Chestnut streets. The 2006 Ford driven by Hassan and owned by Abdi H. Maalim of Lewiston received minor damage and the 2014 Ford driven by Samuel and owned by Rodrigue M. Mwenge of Lewiston was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Jean M. Kabango, 50, of Lewiston went off River Road, hit a culvert and rolled over at 4:27 p.m. Thursday. The 2008 Toyota owned by Kabango was towed.

• Vehicles driven by James A. Seal, 45, of Poland and Claire J. Dionne, 63, of Mechanic Falls collided at 8:30 a.m. Friday on Bearce Avenue. The 2005 Dodge owned by Seal and the 2007 Dodge owned by Dionne received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by John Wilkinson, 61, of Lewiston and Katie L. Burkett, 40, of Auburn collided at 5:50 a.m. Saturday at Pine and Howe streets. The 2008 Mercury owned by Wilkinson and the 2005 Kia owned by Burkett received functional damage.

