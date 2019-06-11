Gina Glidden, 30, Augusta, OUI (drugs or combo), violating condition of release, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 13, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 days, license suspended 150 days; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours, restitution $100; third and fourth charges, dismissed.

Andrew S. Fonck, 33, Bridgton, violating condition of release on July 11, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but one day suspended, probation one year.

John H. Dow, 48, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on June 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Deanna Male, 27, Casco, theft by receiving stolen property on Jan. 11, 2018, probation violation, sentenced to 12 months with all but 84 days suspended, probation one year, restitution $1,671.

Bobby Bowman, 55, South Portland, OUI (alcohol) – injury or death, priors, operate vehicle without license – conditions/restrictions on July 16, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $2,100, sentenced to four years with all but six months suspended, probation two years, license suspended 10 years, registration suspended; second charge, dismissed.

Issak Aliyow, 20, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on July 13. 2018, dismissed.

Michael Paul Moore, 35, Durham, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, OUI (alcohol) – no test, one prior on July 14, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to 12 months; second charge, found guilty, fined $900, sentenced to 12 days, license suspended three years.

Zechariah Francoeur, 28, Greene, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, violating condition of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 13, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 90 days; third charge, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 90 days.

Brett Hodgdon, 46, Frenchboro, OUI (alcohol) – injury or death, priors, operate vehicle without license – conditions/restrictions on March 31, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $2,100, sentenced to three years with all but six months suspended, probation two years, license suspended 10 years, registration suspended; second charge, dismissed.

Nathanael Q. McHugh, 32, Wilton, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on April 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Jamie Carniello, 41, Litchfield, OUI (alcohol), driving to endanger on July 8, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days; second charge, dismissed.

Rebecca Lanefski, 23, Scarborough, OUI (alcohol) on July 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Mekayla Farley, 27, Poland, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on July 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Andrew H. Proctor, 28, Lewiston, negotiate a worthless instrument on April 19, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to one year with all suspended, probation one year.

Tyrone Vance Davis, 35, Lewiston, burglary, violating protection from abuse order, criminal mischief, burglary on July 16, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, unconditional discharge; third charge, dismissed; fourth charge, found guilty, sentenced to three years with all suspended, probation two years.

Connor Smith-Gagnon, 21, Wales, assault on an officer, disorderly conduct, fighting, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, violating condition of release on July 17, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but one year suspended, probation two years; second and third charges, dismissed; fourth charge, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Matthew P. Gilboy, 21, South Portland, criminal mischief, violating condition of release on July 17, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $200, restitution $75; second charge, dismissed.

Kristopher M. McWilliams, 30, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation, violating condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked on May 23, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second and third charges, found guilty, fined $250 for each charge.

Antonio B. McKinney, 32, Lewiston, operate vehicle without license on May 31, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to seven days

Antonio M. Morrissey, 31, Fayette, attaching false plates, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on June 2, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours; second charge, found guilty, fined $500.

Joshua Philbrook, 29, Turner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $200, restitution $39.45.

Alexander M. Bennett, 22, Bowdoin, OUI (alcohol), one prior on July 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to 364 days with all but seven days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Matthew W. Turner, 32, Phillips, fail to provide correct name, address, date of birth on July 13, 2018, filed with court costs.

Punk Icee, 60, Auburn, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, violating condition of release on July 13, 2018, first charge, found guilty, unconditional discharge; second charge, dismissed.

Christopher Vann, 40, Harpswell, OUI (alcohol) on July 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Joseph A. McNeil, 37, Lewiston, violating condition of release on July 9, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 21 days.

Shane Foster, 24, Auburn, disorderly conduct, fighting, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop on July 14, 2018, both charges, found guilty, fined $200.

Kyle Connors, 27, Leeds, operating after suspension – accident with injury on July 12, 2018, dismissed.

Christine A. Span, 32, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $34.19.

Dominique Bailey, 29, Lewiston, robbery, illegal possession of firearm on July 17, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to two years with all but 100 days suspended, probation one year.

Stephanie L. Hamel, 30, Mechanic Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, violating condition of release on July 18, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 18 months with all but 20 days suspended, probation two years; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 15 days.

Aaron Waite, 28, Lewiston, operate vehicle without license on July 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Jacob Ustach, 22, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $57.98.

Scott James Strout, 34, Greene, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on July 21, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days.

Michael K. Fitzherbert, 27, Lisbon, terrorizing on July 19, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Bengi Saban, 25, Lewiston, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, violating condition of release on July 22, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $250; third charge, found guilty, fined $250.

George A. Webb, 50, Mechanic Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked on June 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Clemmont L. Hood, 45, Lisbon, two counts of violating condition of release on July 9, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Sadiki R. Wilkins, 34, Glenside, Pennsylvania, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on May 31, 2018, dismissed.

Jason R. Vachon, 32, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on May 29, 2018, dismissed.

Asia S. Jackson, 23, Bridgton, attaching false plates, operate vehicle without license on May 22, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $100; second charge, dismissed.

Madison Green, 21, Turner, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on May 24, 2018, dismissed.

Caden Carr, 19, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 27, 2018, found guilty, restitution $22.43, unconditional discharge.

Christine Ahlstrom, 54, Lewiston, violating condition of release on May 22, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 60 days, probation nine months.

Abubakar A. Osman, 44, Lewiston, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on May 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Madison Green, 21, Turner, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on May 30, 2018, dismissed.

Joseph A. Lamoin, 33, Hebron, driving to endanger, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident on May 31, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days; second charge, dismissed.

Tanner Marston, 22, Mechanic Falls, altering vehicle after inspection on June 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Lynda D. Hamilton, 61, Oxford, failure to register vehicle on June 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Mistilynn Richardson, 26, Biddeford, operating while license suspended or revoked, violating condition of release on May 30, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $250; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Trai M. Larue, 21, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on July 26, 2018, probation violation, sentenced to eight months, probation partially revoked.

Anne Kristen Perrino, 44, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release on July 27, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Michael S. Plautz, 43, Lewiston, assault on July 25, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 60 days.

Diane E. Guimond, 57, Leeds, operate vehicle without license on July 3, 2018, dismissed.

Diana L. Flagg, 49, Jay, operate vehicle without license on July 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Michael J. Mann, 53, Wales, failure to register vehicle on June 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Matthew J. Giguere, 30, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, violating condition of release on April 12, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 21 months, restitution $531.30; second charge, dismissed.

Steven A. Dimmock, 40, Lewiston, theft by receiving stolen property on Dec. 30, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to 72 hours, restitution $150.

Paul N. Libby, 38, Lewiston, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on June 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Jordan C. Emery, 32, Poland, burning prohibited material on June 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Roger G. Bernier, 74, Greene, burn without permit on June 26, 2018, filed with court costs.

Joseph Gagne, 25, Lewiston, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water on June 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Jacob Dunton, 23, Portland, fish without valid license on July 8, 2018, fund guilty, fined $100.

Paul S. Kendrick, 59, Auburn, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence on July 27, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but 117 days suspended, probation two years.

Antwan R. Gildersleeve, 34, Durham, North Carolina, operate after habitual offender revocation, prior, domestic violence assault, failing to stop for officer, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, violating condition of release on July 29, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to six months; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 90 days; third through fifth charges, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days for each charge.

Raymond A. Bernier, 32, Auburn, domestic violence assault on July 26, 2018, dismissed.

Brandon M. Rideout, 20, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on July 23, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Richard McCubery, 34, Brunswick, failing to make oral or written accident report on June 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Len Ying Chen, 60, Lewiston, criminal trespass on July 23, 2018, filed with no court costs.

Angel Coleman, 35, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on July 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Eric Richard Merrill, 38, Auburn, violating condition of release on July 28, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days.

Nicole Lamothe, 37, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Ryan Davis Morin, 21, Turner, operate ATV under influence over 21 on June 16, 2018, dismissed.

Mark Lionel Thibault Sr., 45, Lewiston, driving to endanger on May 26, 2018, dismissed.

Antonio B. McKinney, 32, Lewiston, operate vehicle without license, violating condition of release on July 21, 2018, both charges, found guilty, sentenced to seven days for each charge.

Joseph M. Haines, 27, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked, possessing suspended drivers license on July 14, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $250; second charge, dismissed.

Robert Arundel, 37, Lewiston, aggravated criminal trespass, assault, violating condition of release on July 31, 2018, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Isaac Lafontaine, 20, Sumner, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, attaching false plates on July 14, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500; second charge, dismissed.

Mark D. Cyr, 53, Greene, failure to register vehicle on July 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Athena Mitchell, 43, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Christina Williamson, 48, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Yaicha Lynn Provencher, 34, Poland, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on July 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $600.

Weston MacMaster, 54, Lewiston, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on July 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 14 days.

Suzanne Waye, 63, Canton, cruelty to animals on July 3, 2018, dismissed.

Benjamin Smith, 29, Harrison, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on June 21, 2018, both charges, found guilty for each charge.

Heather L. Storer, 43, Lewiston, criminal trespass on June 22, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Matthew Cournoyer, 30, Lewiston, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on July 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Michael Anthony Williams, 58, Lake Worth, Florida, operating under the influence, operating after suspension, driving to endanger on Dec. 28, 2001, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Abdulkadir Mohamud, 34, Lewiston, unlawful sexual touching, assault, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, violating condition of release on Aug. 2, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 164 days suspended, probation one year; second and third charges, dismissed; fourth charge, found guilty, sentenced to 140 days.

Jessica L. Swearingen, 36, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, priors DV, violating condition of release on Aug. 1, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Ethan Ward, 21, Pownal, operating ATV to endanger, violating condition of release on June 2, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $250; second charge, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Mack Rioux, 24, Greene, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water on June 16, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Jebre Elijah Mouzon, 29, Auburn, operating after registration suspended on July 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Matthew Pease Jr., 35, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Jan Burney, 34, Auburn, domestic violence assault on Aug. 3, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 120 days with all but 48 hours suspended, probation one year.

Daniel Morales, 41, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on July 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Albert D. Robertson, 50, Lewiston, trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession cocaine base, priors on Aug. 3, 2018, first charge, found guilty, XX; second charge, dismissed.

Albert D. Robertson, 50, Lewiston, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs on May 10 and June 23, 2018, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug on May 10, 2018, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, XX.

Johnny Walker, 38, Rochester, New York, two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, two counts of illegal importation of scheduled drugs, criminal forfeiture of property, two counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Aug. 3, 2018, first four charges, dismissed; fifth charge, forfeited; sixth charge, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to one year; seventh charge, found guilty, fined $400, suspended $400, sentenced to one year.

Autumn Johnson, 21, Rochester, New York, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of cocaine base, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 3, 2018, first four charges, dismissed; fifth charge, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 97 days; sixth charge, found guilty, fined $400, suspended $400, sentenced to 97 days.

Ricky M. Robichaud, 56, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Aug. 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Andrew R. Whalen, 32, Auburn, attaching false plates on July 31, 2018, found guilty, community service 10 hours.

Crystal Burgess, 41, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Amanda L. Brulotte, 36, Harrison, operate after habitual offender revocation, two prior, operate after habitual offender revocation, prior on June 21, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to six months.

Madison Green, 21, Turner, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on June 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Tracy R. Wilhelm, 31, Auburn, operate vehicle without license on July 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Nicholas Blanchard, 29, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Andrew Brotherton, 46, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Jessica Davis, 35, Sabattus, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 3, 2018, filed with court costs.

Kristin Hewett, 30, Livermore, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $14.54.

Louis W. Ouellette, 60, Sabattus, operate watercraft under influence over 21, operating watercraft to endanger on June 29, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $575.

Stephen Richard, 60, Poland, operate watercraft under influence over 21 on July 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Paul S. Kendrick, 59, Lewiston, assault on July 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Mark E. Lanzieri Jr., 29, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on July 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Stacy L. Morin, 40, Lewiston, forgery on May 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Shane Michael Haskell, 28, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, illegal possession of firearm, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on June 27, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to two years, restitution $2,025; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to two years.

Matthew Hunt, 28, Minot, aggravated assault, violating condition of release, domestic violence assault on Aug. 7, 2018, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation two years.

Michael L. Barrucci, 25, Otisfield, violating condition of release on May 5, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to one year.

Jacob M. Shoemaker, 35, Sumner, OUI (drugs or combo), operate vehicle without license – conditions/restrictions on Aug. 11, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days, license suspended 150 days; second charge, dismissed.

Kyle James Cathey, 34, Litchfield, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, criminal mischief, criminal trespass on Aug. 12, 2018, first two charges, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to 63 days, restitution $600; fourth charge, found guilty, sentenced to 63 days.

Aaron J. Aldrich, 38, Bowdoinham, criminal mischief on Aug. 12, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days, restitution $600.

Kristi Blanchard, 20, Woodstock, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Trevor Berard, 24, Auburn, domestic violence assault, criminal restraint on Aug. 13, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Jessica Lynn Saucier, 35, Auburn, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Aug. 14, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to three days.

Kevin G. Moore, 48, Lewiston, forgery on March 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to 14 days.

Breanna Demmons, 26, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, violating condition of release on July 11, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Deanna Male, 27, Casco, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 20, 2018, dismissed.

Simeon A. Kitt, 26, Lewiston, operate vehicle without license on July 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Elizabeth A. Beane, 29, Westbrook, criminal trespass on Aug. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Robert Partridge, 77, Jay, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $108.27.

Mark K. Cravotta, 55, Saugus, Massachusetts, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 12, 2018, found guilty, community service 10 hours.

Mary F. Gilbert, 34, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Eric Thomas Heino, 29, Norway, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence, obstructing report of crime on Aug. 17, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation two years.

Nancy A. Morin, 58, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order on Aug. 20, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to five days.

Aidan Landry, 19, Mechanic Falls, operate vehicle without license – conditions/restrictions on July 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 30 days.

Rachel A. Palange, 21, Lewiston, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug on June 30, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $400; second charge, dismissed.

Erin Denaise Jean, 41, Mechanic Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Jason L. Gammon, 34, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft by deception on June 9, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 14 days, restitution $77.50; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 14 days, restitution $155.

Kathleen Boynton, 60, Mechanic Falls, assault on June 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $300, suspended $200.

Issak Aliyow, 20, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Aug. 22, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Rustin Vingers, 30, Jacksonville, Alabama, violating condition of release on Aug. 20, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 75 days.

Nathaniel Smith, 33, Vassalboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 8, 2018, theft by deception on Aug. 9, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days, restitution $200; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days.

Richard Rogers Jr., 37, Auburn, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Aug. 23, 2018, both charges, found guilty, sentenced to 72 hours for each charge.

Joseph P. Ginnett, 34, Limington, failure to register vehicle on July 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Katherine McDonough, 22, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Erika Bonin, 41, Casco, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $73.93.

Joshua Cook, 40, Auburn, operate vehicle without license on July 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Robert Copp, 45, Durham, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on June 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Steven D. Larock, 53, Livermore Falls, failure to register vehicle on June 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Nicholas D. Hewison, 41, Auburn, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on June 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Heather Foster, 36, Mechanic Falls, failure to register vehicle on July 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Kelly S. Croteau, 48, Mechanic Falls, failure to register vehicle on July 21, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Tyde Hall, 25, Mechanic Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Nicholas X. Jobin, 27, Westbrook, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on July 24, 2018, dismissed.

John Politano, 36, Mechanic Falls, operate vehicle without license on June 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Heather Ventry, 42, Auburn, OUI (alcohol), one prior, endangering the welfare of a child, violating condition of release on Aug. 26, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to eight months with all but 45 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years and 275 days, registration suspended; second charge, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to 45 days, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Matthew R. Carter, 29, Canton, attaching false plates, failure to register vehicle, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on June 24, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $100; second charge, found guilty, fined $200; third charge, dismissed.

Joshua James Fecteau, 37, Minot, failure to register vehicle on June 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Zachary Hale, 32, Waterville, operating after registration suspended on June 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Betina Ethridge, 30, Rumford, attaching false plates on June 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Jacob B. Legee, 29, Poland, harassment, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on June 6, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $200.

Sonya Dale Chandler, 31, Monmouth, operating while license suspended or revoked on June 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Timothy J. Evrard, 39, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on June 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Joseph E. Kennedy, 21, Scarborough, operating while license suspended or revoked on June 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Ann Loudermilk, 52, Auburn, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, violating condition of release on Aug. 24, 2018, both charges, found guilty, sentenced to five days for each charge.

Joseph M. Monaghan II, 39, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, violating condition of release on Aug. 26, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to nine months; second charge, dismissed.

James C. Foss, 26, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, operate vehicle without license on July 24, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $400; second charge, found guilty, fined $100.

Judith Beale, 49, Oxford, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on July 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Matthew J. Allen, 32, Poland, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, violating condition of release on Aug. 19, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $750; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to two days.

Aderito F. Belo, 24, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Aug. 18, 2018, dismissed.

Stephanie Burkett, 30, Norwood, Massachusetts, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Scott James Strout, 34, Greene, violating condition of release on Aug. 18, 2018, dismissed.

Shane Foster, 24, Auburn, violating condition of release on Aug. 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Joseph Santos, 36, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, obstructing report of crime, endangering the welfare of a child on Aug. 28, 2018, all three charges, dismissed.

Marc A. Geoffroy, 48, Sabattus, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Aug. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Paul A. Boucher, 48, Livermore Falls, operating motor vehicle beyond class restriction on June 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Carl D. Brooks, 24, Mexico, attaching false plates on May 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Jed Ian St. Hilaire, 40, Augusta, attaching false plates on July 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Lawrence J. Church Jr., 31, Pittsfield, operating after habitual offender revocation, attaching false plates on May 2, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, suspended $500, sentenced to 30 days; second charge, dismissed.

Abdullahi F. Mohamed, 22, Lewiston, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on July 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $350.

Darryl Jamison, 57, Lewiston, drinking in public on July 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Crystal Gajewski, 25, Tuner, failure to register vehicle, operating after registration suspended on July 2, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $150; second charge, dismissed.

Cody Doyon, 20, Sabattus, operating after registration suspended on July 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Donald J. Bushey, 55, Auburn, criminal trespass on July 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Colby Richardson, 19, Buckfield, assault on July 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Benjamin Lukeski, 42, Lisbon Falls, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place on Aug. 25, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours; second charge, dismissed.

Paul N. Jalbert, 48, Lewiston, criminal trespass on Aug. 19, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Scott Jeffords, 55, Lisbon Falls, attaching false plates on July 31, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Jessica L. Chabot, 36, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $12.50.

Eric E. Bragdon, 40, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Sept. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, sentenced to 24 hours.

Alyssa Bennett, 24, Arlington, Massachusetts, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release, fail to provide correct name, address, date of birth on Sept. 1, 2018, all four charges, found guilty, sentenced to seven days for each charge.

Samantha Zeininger, 36, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Sept. 3, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

David M. Roberts, 34, Auburn, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, burglary of a motor vehicle, possession or transfer of burglar’s tools, violating condition of release on Sept. 3, 2018, first two charges, found guilty, sentenced to three years and six months with all but 50 days suspended, probation two years for each charge; third, fourth and fifth charges, found guilty, sentenced to 50 days for each charge.

Khristopher Berry, 22, Lewiston, domestic violence terrorizing on Aug. 27, 2018, dismissed.

Demetrius Davenport, 31, Auburn, operate vehicle without license on Aug. 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Gregory Smart, 65, Gray, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 31, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Youssof Zamat, 25, Augusta, OUI (alcohol), driving to endanger on Sept. 2, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Heidi L. Hilliard, 51, Minot, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Daniel Beaulieu, 31, Litchfield, operating motor vehicle beyond class restriction on July 21, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Matthew Cournoyer, 30, Lewiston, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on July 31, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Kyle J. Corson, 27, Poland, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on July 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $350.

Jason Bluck, 42, Topsham, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on July 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Antoine Tolton, 36, Turner, failure to register vehicle on July 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Patricia Ann Pelletier, 61, Livermore, failure to register vehicle on July 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Shane Haskell, 28, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on July 13, 2018, dismissed.

Meagan P. Murphy, 28, Rumford, violating condition of release on July 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Bruce Martin, 46, Livermore Falls, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on July 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Saidi S. West, 34, Lewiston, attaching false plates on July 20, 2018, filed with court costs.

Wayne Scott Brown, 63, Norway, attaching false plates on July 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Jacob R. Clark, 35, Turner, failure to register vehicle on July 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Kevin P. Overlock, 44, Windham, operate vehicle without license – conditions/restrictions on July 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Maranda Crowley, 24, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Scott D. Ireland, 49, Turner, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 20, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $250.

Eleonor Gonzalez, 28, Brunswick, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on July 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Eric E. Bragdon, 40, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft by deception on June 22, 2018, first charge, found guilty, restitution $122.63, community service 20 hours; second charge, dismissed.

Joshua Baldwin, 30, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order, assault, criminal mischief on Sept. 4, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 90 days; second charge, found guilty, fined $300; third charge, found guilty, sentenced to 90 days, restitution $297.10.

Almighty Waste, Auburn, display false fuel use decal on June 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Joseph Gallo, 29, Auburn, four counts of theft by deception, priors on Jan. 1, Feb. 3 and Feb. 7, 2016, misuse of public benefits instrument on Jan. 1 and Feb. 3, 2016, trafficking in benefits on Feb. 1, 2016, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 90 days, second and third charge, dismissed; fourth through seventh charges, found guilty, sentenced to 90 days for each charge.

Becky S. Steadman, 33, Lewiston, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on July 26, 2018, dismissed.

Jennifer Leigh Albert, 38, Auburn, violating condition of release on Aug. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $50, suspended $50.

James Bisson, 52, Sabattus, issuing substandard inspection certificate on July 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Juan Pineda-Sacerio, 50, Union City, New Jersey, rule violation, operation without duty record on June 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Donald Whorff, 53, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Sept. 7, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 72 hours.

Pedro Bumba, 22, Lewiston, engaging a prostitute, no priors on Sept. 6, 2018, filed with no court costs.

Raymond R. Cote, 49, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Leroy Williams, 34, Indianaoplis, Indiana, rule violation, operation while out of service on June 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

James A. Dunlop Jr., 34, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 48 hours.

Devin Bell, 19, Lewiston, operate vehicle without license on July 31, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Karie Lessard, 27, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Sept. 7, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 10 months.

Jennifer Albert, 38, Auburn, violating condition of release on Aug. 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $50, suspended $50.

Kachina Harps, 26, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on July 31, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $50; second charge, dismissed.

Kachina Harps, 26, Auburn, violating condition of release on Sept. 8, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Jennifer Albert, 38, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Sept. 7, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Everett Smalley, 58, Mexico, domestic violence assault on Sept. 8, 2018, dismissed.

Sethe Frank, 19, Rumford, obstructing government administration on Sept. 2, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Javandy Mills, 29, Fall River, Massachusetts, operate vehicle without license on Sept. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Ryan C. Harris, 25, Winthrop, OUI (alcohol) on Sept. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Tina Brichetto, 54, Lewiston, OUI (drugs or combo), operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 7, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days; second charge, dismissed.

Chad Breton Dwyer, 26, Lisbon Falls, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release on Sept. 7, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Jason Curran, 36, Sabattus, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Sept. 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Dawn Vento, 44, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Norman Child Jr., 37, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, two counts of violating condition of release on Sept. 10, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second and third charges, found guilty, sentenced to 120 days for each charge.

Eric Henry Nickerson, 51, Greene, terrorizing on Sept. 11, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to nine months with all but 80 days suspended, administrative release sentence one year, restitution $678.09.

Stephanie L. Hamel, 30, Mechanic Falls, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release, criminal trespass, theft of services on Sept. 10, 2018, all four charges, dismissed.

Stony Blue Vega, 39, Rockland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on Sept. 11, 2018, both charges, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days for each charge.

Robert F. Cusson, 78, Lewiston, indecent conduct on Aug. 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Edward Leadbetter, 36, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 10, 2018 found guilty, fined $400.

Holly J. Muldoon, 47, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on June 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Joseph Paul Whittier, 36, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on Aug. 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Pedro I. Adell Alfonso, 36, Port Charlotte, Florida, rule violation, operation with false duty status on June 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Andrew Therrien, 22, Sabattus, theft by deception, violating condition of release on Aug. 7, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $550; second charge, dismissed.

Ryan L. St. Pierre, 24, Lewiston, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on Aug. 14, 2018, dismissed.

Ann Loudermilk, 52, Auburn, violating condition of release on Aug. 7, 2018, dismissed.

Tasha Marie Benoit, 35, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Matthew D. Connelly, 47, Brunswick, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on July 21, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Robert C. Lauzier, 30, Poland, burglary, criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal trespass on Aug. 11, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but four days suspended, probation one year, restitution $915; third and fourth charges, found guilty, sentenced to four days for each charge.

Ryan P. Caron, 43, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on Aug. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Andrew Parker, 30, Lewiston, operate vehicle without license on Sept. 14, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Corey Perry, 28, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, fighting, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop on Sept. 15, 2018, both charges, found guilty, sentenced to 21 days for each charge.

Donald J. Bourget Jr., 45, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Sept. 14, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 14 days.

Keyana Pontoo, 26, Lewiston, criminal mischief on Aug. 14, 2018, dismissed.

Jonathan D. Dunne, 30, Wilton, OUI (alcohol), driving to endanger on Sept. 12, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $600, license suspended 30 days.

Raymond Samson, 73, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on Aug. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Nichole Wallace, 31, Westbrook, criminal trespass on Aug. 21, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Donald J. Bourget Jr., 45, Lewiston, obstructing public ways, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Sept. 10, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to five days.

Whitney Wallingford, 24, Oxford, failure to register vehicle on Aug. 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Cheryl A. Baricko, 47, Saco, failure to register vehicle on Aug. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Renee Blais, 59, Auburn, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on Aug. 15, 2018, dismissed.

Steven E. Elsman Sr., 43, Hartford, failure to register vehicle on Aug. 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Eric W. Johnston, 55, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on Aug. 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Hunter Knowlton, 19, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Steven M. Towns Jr., 41, Lewiston, drinking in public on July 28, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Dacy M. Maceachen, 43, Poland, operating after habitual offender revocation, violating condition of release on Aug. 15, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Korey H. Enman-Curtis, 28, Lisbon, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 23, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $250.

Kristen Beairsto, 32, Turner, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on July 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Hellen Pennell, 50, Austin, Texas, fish without valid license on July 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Elizabeth D. Rose, 41, Lewiston, two counts of disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Sept. 17, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to two days; second charge, dismissed.

Richard Rogers Jr., 37, Auburn, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, violation condition of release on Sept. 19, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 72 hours; second charge, dismissed.

Charlies Leonard, 32, Bowdoin, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 10, 2018, filed with court costs.

Shyanne S. Lord, 23, Lisbon, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Richard C. Chadwick, 50, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle, display false registration validation on Aug. 17, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $150; second charge, dismissed.

Deven A. Coy, 33, Lewiston, drinking in public on Aug. 21, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Richard R. Finch, 45, Lewiston, drinking in public on July 17, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Anthony Mureno, 36, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on Aug. 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Nancy A. Morin, 58, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order on Aug. 2, 2018, dismissed.

Abshir Abukar, 20, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Brian Cormier, 30, Auburn, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, priors DV, criminal restraint, violating condition of release on Sept. 16, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 18 months with all but nine months and one day suspended, probation two years; third and fourth charges, dismissed.

Kendrick Leonard, 31, Lewiston, operate vehicle without license on June 16, 2018, dismissed.

Samantha L. Downs, 28, Auburn, operating after registration suspended, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Aug. 27, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500.

Dustin Pepin, 19, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 5, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours, restitution $20.63.

Thomas Gallant, 51, Auburn, operate vehicle without license on Aug. 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Elizabeth Keefer, 26, Lewiston, drinking in public on July 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Marchelle Grimmo McCloud, 25, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on July 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Ryan C. Boucher, 32, Lewiston, criminal trespass on July 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Hannah Lee Labbe, 25, New Gloucester, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Eyida Ambila, 37, Freeport, operating after registration suspended on Aug. 12, 2018, filed with court costs.

Eric Henry Nickerson, 51, Greene, criminal mischief, violating condition of release, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Sept. 22, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to nine months with all but 80 days suspended, administrative release sentence one year, restitution $678.09; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to nine months; third charge, dismissed.

Erika Kolarik, 40, Lisbon Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on June 21, 2018, dismissed.

Victor Edgerton, 28, Brunswick, stalking – serious inconvenience/emotional distress on Sept. 23, 2018, dismissed.

Ali Abdi Mohamed, 20, Lewiston, forgery, theft by deception on Aug. 12, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $100.

Abdinur F. Mohamed, 19, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended, operate vehicle without license on Aug. 12, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $100.

Derek William Smith, 37, Lewiston, criminal trespass on July 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Jessica Lynn Saucier, 35, Auburn, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, violating condition of release, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Sept. 28, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours; second and third charges, dismissed.

Stephon Adams, 24, Auburn, illegal possession of firearm on Sept. 27, 2018, dismissed.

Melody E. Sloane, 28, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Rebecca Catherine Koniak, 41, Lewiston, engaging in prostitution on Sept. 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Oland W. Easler, 45, Durham, burning prohibited material on Aug. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Justin J. Begin, 31, Lisbon Falls, burning prohibited material on July 31, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Matthew Lavoie, 29, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized use of property, priors on Sept. 29, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Donald J. Bourget Jr., 45, Lewiston, two counts of violating condition of release on Sept. 30, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to five days.

Allen D. Begin, 48, Auburn, domestic violence assault, assault on Sept. 30, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to four days.

Ryan Matthew Longley, 34, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, assault on Sept. 30, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $300.

Joshua J. Robinson, 39, Lisbon, operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI on Aug. 22, 2018, filed with court costs.

James L. Snipe, 50, Lisbon, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Sebrina Wallace, 38, Lisbon, failure to register vehicle on Aug. 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Christopher J. Richardson, 37, Lisbon, operating after registration suspended on Aug. 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Jessica Dennison, 33, Durham, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Aug. 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Peter Wormell, 59, Manchester, failure to register vehicle on Aug. 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Ali O. Abdi, 21, Lewiston, operate vehicle without license on Sept. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Sara E. Bosse, 27, Phippsburg, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Aug. 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Clifford R. Griffin III, 20, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Thomas L. Hutchins, 31, South Paris, operating after registration suspended on Aug. 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Jamiel K. Kidd, 26, Wales, operating after registration suspended on Aug. 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Dacy M. Maceachen, 43, Poland, operating after habitual offender revocation, violating condition of release on Aug. 24, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Melvin B. Lagasse, 58, Bridgton, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 30, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $400; second charge, found guilty, fined $400, suspended $400.

Matthew P. Dion, 36, Livermore, attaching false plates on Sept. 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Eric Wilcox, 56, Lisbon Falls, operating after registration suspended on Sept. 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Kyle Larry, 19, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 21, 2018, dismissed.

Joshua Brown, 31, Sabattus, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place on Sept. 21, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Christopher E. Tessier, 50, Auburn, illegal possession of firearm on Aug. 14, 2018, dismissed.

Robert J. Pavao, 27, Brunswick, violating condition of release on Oct. 2, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 23 days.

Caleb Richardson, 22, Auburn, domestic violence assault on Sept. 29, 2018, assault on Sept. 28, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $300.

David M. Roberts, 34, Auburn, two counts of burglary, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, theft by receiving stolen property, priors on April 12, 2018, first two charges, dismissed; third and fourth charges, found guilty, sentenced to three years and six months, probation two years for each charge; fifth charge, dismissed.

Travis William Dee, 31, New Gloucester, OUI (alcohol), one prior, operate vehicle without license – conditions/restrictions on Sept. 24, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to seven days; second charge, dismissed.

Jennifer Albert, 38, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Oct. 3, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Tyler Cyr, 24, Wales, two counts of OUI (alcohol) on Sept. 12, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Brent Dillingham, 30, Lisbon Falls, violating protection from abuse order, violating condition of release on Oct. 3, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation one year; second charge, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Brett Staples, 29, Jay, OUI (alcohol), one prior, operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, violating condition of release on Oct. 3, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to eight months with all but 20 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years; second and third charge, dismissed.

Justin D. Morin, 29, Lewiston, operate vehicle without license on Sept. 2, 2018, filed with court costs.

Eric Henry Nickerson, 51, Greene, attaching false plates on Sept. 11, 2018, dismissed.

Jeannetta Todd, 27, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on Aug. 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Tamra J. Hurd, 32, Auburn, failure to appear in court on criminal summons on June 20, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Ryan McCullough, 23, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release, escape on Oct. 7, 2018, all three charges, found guilty, sentenced to three days for each charge.

Kasie Ann Poulin, 34, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on Oct. 6, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to two days, restitution $5.06; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to two days.

Victoria S. Belisle, 29, Auburn, violating condition of release on Oct. 7, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Sethe Frank, 19, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place, violating condition of release on Oct. 5, 2018, both charges, found guilty, sentenced to seven days for each charge.

Sethe Frank, 19, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Sept. 19, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Brian Cormier, 30, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release on Oct. 10, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Sabrina G. Bureau, 36, Lewiston, OUI (alcohol) on Sept. 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $600, license suspended 150 days.

Richard R. Cowles, 45, Bridgton, criminal trespass on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $250; second charge, dismissed.

Stephanie Jean Marie Fitzpatrick, 29, Lewiston, OUI (alcohol) on Oct. 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Dante Jamison, 26, Auburn, domestic violence assault, assault on Oct. 6, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $300.

Anthony A. Ayotte, 35, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Oct. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Joshua M. Hazlett, 31, Auburn, reckless conduct on Oct. 9, 2018, dismissed.

Chianna J. Gary, 22, Rumford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Kenneth Pulsifer, 28, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on May 29, 2018, dismissed.

Abdullahi Jibril, 19, Auburn, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident on Aug. 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Jedidiah Knight, 32, Auburn, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Sept. 6, 3028, found guilty, fined $500.

Mohamed Abdi, 23, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Marcel Belanger, 76, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Richard Thistlewaite, 48, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 2, 2018, filed with court costs.

John R. Nadeau, 58, Delray Beach, Florida, drinking in public on Oct. 13, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to four days.

Mallory Morneau, 25, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 31, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Craig Young, 55, Turner, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Emily G. Skidgel, 37, Poland, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Sept. 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Richard A. Clark, 54, Yarmouth, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Marion P. Russo, 74, Freeman Township, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Aug. 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Kyle Cote, 21, Hartford, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Roy L. Jackson Jr., 30, Brunswick, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Aug. 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Punk Icee, 60, Auburn, violating condition of release on Sept. 10, 2018, dismissed.

James A. Davis, 65, Sabattus, operation of defective vehicle on July 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Christopher Crandall, 32, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

April J. Lambert, 23, New Gloucester, failure to register vehicle on Aug. 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Paul N. Libby, 38, Lewiston, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on July 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Jason L. Smith, 40, Leeds, failure to register vehicle on Aug. 3, 2018, filed with court costs.

Timothy Page, 56, Poland, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Aug. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Nicholas Pratt, 32, Leeds, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Aug. 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Tyler J. Higgins, 28, Lewiston, operate vehicle without license, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 7, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $150.

Maurice Clark, 27, Lewiston, attaching false plates on Sept. 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Jennifer Davis, 53, Brunswick, assault on Sept. 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Bengi Saban, 25, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, violating condition of release on Oct. 12, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Andrew Bernier, 36, Auburn, domestic violence assault on Oct. 15, 2018, dismissed.

Punk Icee, 60, Auburn, violating condition of release on Oct. 15, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to three days.

Christopher J. Stiglitz, 42, Greene, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Katelyn Belanger, 27, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Chad Breton Dwyer, 26, Lisbon Falls, operate vehicle without license on Sept. 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Brian Bisson, 35, Berlin, New Hampshire, operate vehicle without license, fail to stop, remain, provide information on Sept. 6, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $100; second charge, found guilty, fined $150.

Shane Foster, 24, Auburn, violating condition of release on Sept. 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Christian Medina, 35, Kennebunk, operating after registration suspended on Sept. 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Sierra Mansir, 20, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $10.40.

Lester Bartlett, 26, East Poland, obstructing report of crime, criminal mischief on Sept. 14, 2018, first charge, found guilty, community service 10 hours; second charge, found guilty, restitution $100, community service 10 hours.

Daniel Dill, 29, Gardiner, criminal trespass on Sept. 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $100,

Elijah Mouzon Jebre, 29, Auburn, operating after registration suspended on Sept. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Michael J. Leavitt Jr., 27, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on Sept. 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Darryl Jamison, 57, Lewiston, drinking in public on Sept. 22, 2018, found guilty, community service 10 hours.

Sue Ambrose, 47, Dresden, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Tiffany Weston, 25, Monmouth, operate vehicle without license on Sept. 11, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Jaime Nix, 36, Leeds, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Robert J. Pavao, 27, Lisbon, violating condition of release on Sept. 21, 2018, dismissed.

Sebrina Wallace, 38, Lisbon, operating after registration suspended, attaching false plates on Sept. 11, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $150; second charge, found guilty, fined $100.

Aaron C. Kregenow, 25, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Luke Oliver, 29, Sabattus, operating after registration suspended on Sept. 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Deanna Male, 27, Casco, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release on Sept. 14, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 12 months with all suspended, probation one year; second and third charges, dismissed.

Christopher Corbeil, 25, Sabattus, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Oct. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $600.

Daryl Myers, 58, Canaan, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Aug. 17, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500; second charge, dismissed.

Paul Temple, 44, Norway, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Alyha Mangos, 23, Auburn, operate vehicle without license on Sept. 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Cheryl A. Tibbetts, 43, Litchfield, attaching false plates on Oct. 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Tammy St. Pierre, 56, New Gloucester, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Shawn Sullivan, 40, Poland, criminal mischief on Oct. 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $250, restitution $640.

Shawn K. Canney, 54, Lewiston, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors DV on Oct. 22, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to two years.

Janine Bernier, 70, Lewiston, criminal trespass on Oct. 23, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Alexander Litovsky, 34, Mechanic Falls, failure to register vehicle on Aug. 9, 2018, filed with court costs.

Joshua M. Holman, 33, Freeport, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Aug. 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Joshua D. Hammond, 37, Monmouth, failure to register vehicle on Aug. 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Punk Icee, 60, Auburn, violating condition of release on Oct. 22, 2018, dismissed.

Brianna Dehetre, 27, Winthrop, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Jeremy J. Burgess, 38, Turner, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on Aug. 21, 2018, dismissed.

Ricky T. Brown, 54, Auburn, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Aug. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Peter Boas, 72, Leeds, OUI (alcohol) on Sept. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Lynne Marie Montoya, 33, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 21, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Montana Watson, 26, Lewiston, two counts of OUI (alcohol) on Oct. 21, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Arthur Sherman, 55, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Oct. 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Michael W. Bristol, 20, Winthrop, operate after habitual offender revocation, prior, fail to give correct name, address or date of birth, operate vehicle without license on Oct. 3, 2018, all three charges, dismissed.

Zackery A. Williams, 22, Sabattus, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 28, 2018, filed with court costs.

John Vaughn, 50, Auburn, indecent conduct on Sept. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Deborah Hamel, 49, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Deborah Hamel, 49, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Franklin Dee, 27, Auburn, fail to stop, remain, provide information, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Sept. 25, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500; second charge, found guilty, fined $200.

Maygen Varney, 27, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Shannon Brady, 38, Auburn, attaching false plates on Sept. 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Tracey Ann Bickford, 26, Shapleigh, violating condition of release on Sept. 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Kimberli Gipson, 38, Lewiston, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Sept. 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Daniel Kinder, 33, Norway, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Oct. 6, 2018, dismissed.

Claire Farma, 19, Boston, Massachusetts, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on Oct. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Robert Partridge, 76, Jay, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Jeffrey Hamel Sr., 50, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Nicholas J. Ross, 25, Andover, operating after habitual offender revocation, violating condition of release on Sept. 14, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to five days.

Sarah Roach, 29, Wales, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on Oct. 11, 2018, dismissed.

Kimberli Gipson, 38, Lewiston, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on July 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Oleh Turchak, 42, South Daytona, Florida, rule violation, operation with false duty status on Sept. 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Jessica Lynn Ssaucier, 35, Auburn, violating condition of release on Oct. 28, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Brandon Kirkland, 19, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order, violating condition of release on Oct. 28, 2018, both charges, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days for each charge.

Steven Labrecque, 24, Livermore Falls, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Antonio J.D. Parisi, 19, Auburn, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on Sept. 14, 2018, dismissed.

David Bearor, 20, Mechanic Falls, operate vehicle without license on Sept. 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Samantha Mechtel, 29, Norway, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 30, 2018, filed with court costs.

Curtis C. Rice, 38 Minot, operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI on Sept. 8, 2018, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 20, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $250.

Sonny Mumford, 34, Auburn, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Oct. 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Raymond A. Bernier, 32, Auburn, violating condition of release on Oct. 30, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to five days.

Kelly Greenier, 40, Lisbon Falls, violating condition of release on Oct. 30, 2018, dismissed.

Lisa Mae Dostie, 58, Auburn, OUI (alcohol) on Oct. 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Paul Pettingill, 31, Turner, OUI (alcohol), one prior on Oct. 27, 2018, found guilty, OUI (alcohol), one prior on Oct. 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Arthur Manzer, 29, Peru, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, driving to endanger, operating motor vehicle over a closed way on Aug. 14, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $150; second charge, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, fined $150.

Scott James Strout, 34, Greene, two counts of violating condition of release, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Oct. 31, 2018, all three charges, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days for each charge.

Fayzullo Sayfidinov, 27, Brooklyn, New York, rule violation, operation with false duty status on Sept. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Favour Akhidenor, 39, Auburn, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on Oct. 19, 2018, dismissed.

Denise Grant, 40, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, attaching false plates on Oct. 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Nastasha Stitham, 33, Portland, operating after registration suspended on Oct. 15, 2018, filed with court costs.

Jeffrey Peter Hilton, 55, Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 21, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours, restitution $17.22.

Corey L. Flagg, 32, Livermore Falls, operating after registration suspended on Oct. 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Dylan Deconzo, 25, Auburn, operating after registration suspended on Oct. 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Paul Giasson, 36, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on Oct. 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Timothy D. Thomas, 56, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on Oct. 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Nicholas Harriman, 25, Norway, terrorizing on Aug. 17, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to nine months with all suspended, probation one year.

Temesgen Anenia, 34, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Oct. 31, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to two days.

Neal Frost, 40, Brunswick, criminal trespass on Nov. 2, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 72 hours.

Anne Kristen Perrino, 44, Auburn, violating condition of release, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 2, 2018, both charges, found guilty, sentenced to 29 days for each charge.

Kenneth E. Pulsifer, 28, Auburn, robbery on May 10, 2018, organized retail theft, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on May 1, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second and third charges, found guilty, sentenced to five years with all but one year suspended, probation two years, restitution $2,266.45 for each charge; fourth charge, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Dustin Pepin, 19, Lewiston, two counts of violating condition of release on Nov. 6, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Christopher J. Sweet, 47, Westbrook, failure to register vehicle on Oct. 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Ali Albdi Mohamed, 20, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Oct. 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Mark T. Childs Jr., 30, Poland, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, operating after registration suspended on Nov. 7, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 24 hours; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Jonathan Perron, 30, Sabattus, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Brian J. Coolidge, 51, Buckfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $200, restitution $7.34.

Adiel Trujillo, 51, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, rule violation, operated by unqualified driver on Sept. 26, 2018, dismissed.

Brian J. Coolidge, 51, Buckfield, criminal trespass on Nov. 8, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to four days.

Jennifer Albert, 38, Auburn, criminal trespass, violating condition of release on Nov. 8, 2018, both charges, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours for each charge.

Jacob W. Reed, 25, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on Sept. 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Katie L. Knepp, 24, Auburn, operate vehicle without license on Oct. 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Craig M. Allaire, 34, Lewiston, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on Sept. 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $350.

Andrew Ryan Gage, 31, Lewiston, operate vehicle without license on Sept. 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Daniel Kinder, 33, Oxford, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Oct. 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Matthew Donald Roberts, 35, Lewiston, operate vehicle without license on Oct. 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Damion Harley Dobson, 26, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, violating condition of release on Oct. 18, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, fined $500.

Cynthia Levesque, 51, Oxford, failure to register vehicle on Oct. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Bobbie Sue Anctil, 26, Sabattus, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Nicholas J. Bergeron Moore, 19, Lisbon, allow minor to possess or consume liquor on Oct. 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Rebecca Pottle, 47, Lisbon Falls, operating after registration suspended on Oct. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Kayla MacDonald, 27, Livermore Falls, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Nikoloas G. Kostopoulos, 26, Jay, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit on Sept. 23, 2018, dismissed.

Hunter Knowlton, 19, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Jessica Lynn Bolduc, 29, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

John L. Krias, 34, Auburn, OUI (alcohol) on Oct. 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Jeffrey L. Shaw, 47, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop on Nov. 3, 2018, both charges, found guilty, fined $400 for each charge.

Jordan E. Waterman, 27, Lewiston, two counts of tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, violating condition of release on Oct. 29, 2018, first charge, found guilty sentenced to three years and six months; second and third charges, dismissed.

Matthew Leighton, 47, Lisbon, aggravated assault on Nov. 12, 2018, dismissed.

Eric E. Bragdon, 40, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Nov. 11, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Richard Rogers Jr., 37, Auburn, criminal trespass, violating condition of release on Nov. 5, 2018, both charges, found guilty, sentenced to 72 hours.

Matthew Webb, 21, Mechanic Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Troy Pierce, 34, Lisbon, failure to register vehicle on Oct. 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Eliza Lewis, 29, New Gloucester, failure to register vehicle on Oct. 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Steven Jandreau, 46, Lisbon Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, misuse of identification on Nov. 10, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $60; second charge, unconditional discharge.

Christopher Dobson, 39, Windham, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Sept. 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Muktar Said Ali, 19, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Shane D. Pontoo, 31, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release on Nov. 16, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $400; second charge, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Gerald J. Hitchcock, 62, Lewiston, indecent conduct on Oct. 3, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Dana Armstrong, 28, Auburn, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Sept. 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Allen D. Begin, 48, Auburn, two counts of violating condition of release on Nov. 18, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Brandon O. Sukeforth, 33, Auburn, operate vehicle without license on Oct. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Matthew M. McLaskey, 40, Lewiston, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Oct. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Anthony Mureno, 36, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on Oct. 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Austin Merritt, 20, Auburn, operate vehicle without license on Sept. 25, 2018, filed with court costs.

Benjamin R. Pomeroy, 21, Auburn, allow minor to possess or consume liquor, obstructing public ways, criminal mischief on Sept. 2, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500; second charge, dismissed; third charge, found guilty, fined $200.

James Spencer, 46, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $2.99.

Jeffrey Cloutier, 50, Auburn, permit unlawful use on Oct. 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Jennifer Albert, 38, Auburn, violating condition of release on Nov. 20, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to five days.

Matthew Prickett, 39, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on Nov. 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Leanne Tilton, 37, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $16.60.

Jasmine D. Bunton, 23, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on Oct. 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Abdullahi Aden, 23, Lewiston, operate vehicle without license on Sept. 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Joshua R. Goulet, 31, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on Sept. 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Phillip Ellis, 39, Lewiston, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Sept. 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Seth Ayer, 23, Lewiston, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, operate vehicle without license on Sept. 22, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500; second charge, found guilty, fined $100.

Kindu Amera, 32, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Nov. 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Joshua M. Libby, 26, Auburn, assault, domestic violence assault on Nov. 27, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to seven days; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 120 days with all but seven days suspended, probation one year.

Heidi M. Hawkins, 19, Lewiston, assault on Nov. 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Melissa Bills, 28, Gardiner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Cody Pelletier, 22, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place on Nov. 28, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Matthew J. Casson, 37, Berwick, OUI (alcohol)-no test on Nov. 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Matthew J. Casson, 37, Dover, New Hampshire, fugitive from justice on Nov. 28, 2018, dismissed.

Nathan Thomas Achorn, 41, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Stanley Fox, 23, Otisfield, attaching false plates on Oct. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Shawn W. Griffin, 50, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 27, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to seven days, restitution $30.09.

Nathaniel Smith, 33, Augusta, OUI (alcohol), fail to give correct name, address or date of birth, operating while license suspended or revoked on Nov. 30, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours; third charge, dismissed.

Joshua R. Faunce, 23, Turner, violating condition of release on Dec. 3, 2018, dismissed.

Amy L. Phillips, 32, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on Oct. 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Brooke Pare, 31, Litchfield, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Oct. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Johnathon Ray, 29, Sabattus, operate vehicle without license on Oct. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Tyler Witham-Jordan, 24, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Oct. 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Paul Pepin Jr., 25, Lewiston, attaching false plates on Oct. 31, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Shane M. Stratton, 24, Auburn, obstructing government administration on Dec. 3, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

John A. White III, 29, Lisbon, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Nov. 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Timothy Mason, 59, Gray, operate vehicle without license on Oct. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Dana Nickless, 56, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 11, 2018, filed with court costs.

Alexis Lee Murray, 42, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Kyle Smith, 26, Greene, failure to register vehicle on Nov. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Aisha S. Allen, 41, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Nov. 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Sean Crowell, 25, Turner, operating after registration suspended on Oct. 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Nicholos D. Dorrington, 24, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, operate vehicle without license on Nov. 10, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $250; second charge, dismissed.

Adam Lee Easter, 42, Lewiston, theft by receiving stolen property, operate vehicle without license on Nov. 7, 2018, attaching false plates on Nov. 10, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $250; second charge, found guilty, fined $100; third charge, dismissed.

Kasangala Mubaya, 42, Auburn, attaching false plates on Nov. 9, 2018, filed with court costs.

Makuntima Ndongala, 46, Lewiston, passing stopped school bus on Nov. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Kendra Talbot, 39, Oxford, violating condition of release on Dec. 7, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 12 days.

Eric Henry Nickerson, 51, Greene, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 24, 2018, dismissed.

Ronald Albert, 62, Poland, burning prohibited material on Nov. 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Nicholas L. Blake, 34, South Paris, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 10, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours, restitution $12.20.

Mustaf Abdille, 32, Lewiston, indecent conduct, violating condition of release on Dec. 15, 2018, both charges, found guilty, sentenced to five days for each charge.

Peter A. Fuller, 26, Lewiston, OUI (alcohol), operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on Dec. 16, 2018, first charge, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days; second charge, dismissed.

Brent Eugene Taylor Jr., 44, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Dec. 17, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to five days; second charge, found guilty, fined $400.

Mustaf Abdille, 32, Lewiston, fugitive from justice on Dec. 19, 2018, dismissed.

Carlton Wilson, 46, Sabattus, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence, obstructing report of crime on Dec. 19, 2018, both charges, dismissed.

Patrick Sheils, 22, Portland, nuisance party on March 2, 2018, dismissed.

Paul Dibenedetto, 23, Buffalo, New York, nuisance party disturbance on April 28, 2018, offense committed, fined $300.

Susan Gray, 42, Auburn, rabies vaccination, dog at large on April 3, 2018, first charge, by default, fined $100; second charge, by default, fined $150.

Stephanie L. Hamel, 30, Mechanic Falls, use of drug paraphernalia on March 24, 2018, dismissed.

Tina Marie Cressey, 35, Auburn, allowing dog to be at large on May 17 2018, by default, fined $200.

Breeanna L. Elliott, 19, Bridgton, transportation of drugs by minor on May 25, 2018, offense committed, fined $100, license suspended 30 days.

Danielle Ryan, 45, Norway, use of drug paraphernalia on June 1, 2018, offense committed, fined $300.

Jessica Herrick, 21, Auburn, transportation of drugs by minor on June 5, 2018, dismissed.

Stephen James Hiscock, 32, Auburn, fireworks violation restricted use on June 24, 2018, by default, fined $115.

Perry C. Stone, 25, New Gloucester, operating unregistered ATV on June 9, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Amanda Darling, 32, Auburn, use of drug paraphernalia on July 3, 2018, dismissed.

Philip A. Marin Jr., 21, Jay, use of drug paraphernalia on July 1, 2018, by default, fined $300.

William Porter, 58, Flagstaff, Arizona, operate/permit operation unregistered motorboat on June 17, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Caden Carr, 19, Lewiston, minor possessing liquor on May 27, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Mary E. Fortin, 63, Greene, operate/permit operation unregistered motorboat on June 30, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Nhoth Nhor, 41, Portland, operate without safety equipment on June 24, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Charles H. Field, 38, Portland, operate without safety equipment on June 24, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Bradley Byrnes, 19, Topsham, operate without safety equipment on June 24, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

John C. Trask, 48, Jay, operate without safety equipment on June 30, 2018, filed with court costs.

Connor M. Samson, 20, Auburn, operate without safety equipment on June 17, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Jeff Cotnoir, 35, Poland, operate/permit operation unregistered motorboat on July 4, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Ou Hussein, 23, Lewiston, loitering on July 4, 2018, filed with no court costs.

Dean Burnham, 50, Lewiston, fireworks violation on July 2, 2018, offense committed, fined $50.

Callum Bronson, 20, Gilford, New Hampshire, operate without safety equipment on June 17, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Billy-Joe W. Rucker, 39, Lewiston, unlawful noise on July 28, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Holly J. Muldoon, 47, Auburn, use of drug paraphernalia on July 3, 2018, by default, fined $300.

Hassan Hassan, 26, Lewiston, loitering (generally) on July 26, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Kyla Sturtevant, 21, Leeds, minor possessing liquor, minor having false identification on June 29, 2018, first charge, by default, fined $200; second charge, by default, fined $150.

Lance Keith Roy, 20, Auburn, minor consuming liquor on July 10, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Dustin Pepin, 19, Auburn, minor consuming liquor on July 10, 2018, by default, fined $200.

Brandon Jay, 20, Houlton, minor consuming liquor on July 25, 2018, offense committed, community service 20 hours.

Michael R. Gowell, 29, Litchfield, use of drug paraphernalia on July 27, 2018, offense committed, fined $300.

Ellery Harden, 64, Mechanic Falls, allowing dog to be at large on June 21, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

April M. Michel, 23, Auburn, violation rabies prevention, Chapter 720 on June 27, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

April M. Michel, 23, Auburn, keeping dangerous dog on July 23, 2018, offense committed, fined $250.

Ryan Fogg, 32, Portland, cruelty to animals on July 13, 2018, by default, fined $500.

Peter Baizley, 18, Poland, operating unregistered ATV on July 5, 2018, by default, fined $200.

Ray Quinton, 23, Greene, allowing dog to be at large on July 2, 2018, by default, fined $50.

Suzanne Waye, 61, Canton, cruelty to animals on July 3, 2018, offense committed, fined $500.

Adam M. Holbrook, 47, Soquel, California, operate without safety equipment on July 8, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Kristina Benson, 35, Mechanic Falls, allowing dog to be at large on Aug. 6, 2018, offense committed, fined $50.

Dean Sharp, 45, Avon, use of drug paraphernalia on July 21, 2018, offense committed, fined $400.

Brian P. Cabral, 40, Oxford, fail to inform law enforcement of concealed handgun on Aug. 17, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Brian Ordway, 56, Auburn, dog at large on Aug. 16, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Brian Ordway, 56, Auburn, violation rabies prevention, Chapter 720 on Aug. 16, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Enrique J. Mainit Jr., 26, Lisbon Falls, keep wildlife in captivity on July 8, 2018, offense committed, fined $500.

Nathaniel Clark, 19, Auburn, operate without safety equipment on July 8, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Walter Morosco, 46, Soquel, California, operate without safety equipment on July 8, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Corey Hartman, 49, Douglas, Massachusetts, operate ATV on land of another without permission on July 28, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Jonathan A. Curtis, 48, Leeds, operate without safety equipment on Aug. 11, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

David W. Gondek, 59, Auburn, operate without safety equipment on July 8, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Amber Lagasse, 22, Monmouth, violation rabies prevention, Chapter 720, keeping unlicensed dog on Aug. 4, 2018, first charge, offense committed, fined $250; second charge, dismissed.

Tracy L. Farrington, 45, Lisbon, dangerous dog complaint violation, allowing dog to be at large, keeping unlicensed dog on Aug. 12, 2018, first two charges, offense committed, fined $250 for each charge; third charge, dismissed.

Samuel Davis, 30, Turner, littering on Aug. 16, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Daniel T. Harkness, 30, Auburn, violation rabies prevention, Chapter 720 on Aug. 19, 2018, by default, fined $100.

William Cooper, 41, Reading, Massachusetts, operate/permit operating unregistered motorboat on Aug. 24, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Donald R. Langelier, 53, Lewiston, operate/permit operating unregistered motorboat on Aug. 7, 2018, by default, fined $100.

James Gagney, 49, Millis, Massachusetts, lake and river protection sticker on July 29, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Elliott Chamberlain, 55, Scarborough, operate/permit operating unregistered motorboat on July 4, 2018, by default, fined $100.

David Renaud, 49, Lisbon Falls, lake and river protection sticker on June 24, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Elizabeth A. Seal, 31, Lisbon Falls, keeping unlicensed dog, allowing dog to be at large, dangerous dog complaint violation on Aug. 14, 2018, first charge, dismissed; second charge, offense committed, fined $50; third charge, offense committed, fined $250.

Dylan W. Genasci, 22, Lewiston, nuisance party on Sept. 8, 2018, offense committed, fined $300.

Matthew D. Connelly, 47, Brunswick, use of drug paraphernalia on July 21, 2018, dismissed.

Annelie Jutras, 30, Turner, marijuana on Aug. 4, 2018, offense committed, fined $75.

Richmond Wiegman, 33, Auburn, dog at large on Oct. 4, 2018, offense committed, fined $50.

Charles Michaud, 50, Lewiston, nuisance party on Oct. 10, 2018, offense committed, fined $500.

Charles Michaud, 50, Lewiston, nuisance parties on Sept. 21, 2018, offense committed, fined $300.

Kaleb C. Bailey, 21, Topsham, operate without safety equipment on Sept. 3, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Francis B. Gurschick, 40, Greene, possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 23, 2018, offense committed, fined $300.

Keghan Stacey, 21, Lewiston, marijuana: under 21 years of age on Sept. 21, 2018, by default, fined $350.

Joshua P. Pratt, 33, Auburn, dangerous dog complaint violation, allowing dog to be at large on Oct. 1, 2018, first charge, offense committed, fined $500, restitution $149.75; second charge, offense committed, fined $50.

Kyle Buckman, 19, Rochester, New Hampshire, marijuana: under 21 years of age on Oct. 12, 2018, by default, fined $350.

Gordon M. Webber, 28, Vienna, allowing dog to be at large, keeping unlicensed dog on Aug. 6, 2018, first charge, offense committed, fined $250; second charge, dismissed.

Cherry Poirier, 35, Livermore Falls, allowing dog to be at large, keeping unlicensed dog on Sept. 23, 2018, first charge, offense committed, fined $200; second charge, offense committed, fined $50.

Brittany M. Dakin, 19, Jay, minor transporting liquor on Sept. 15, 2018, offense committed, fined $100, suspended $100, license suspended 30 days.

Garrett R. Benedix, 18, Livermore, minor possessing liquor on Sept. 15, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Bobbie Sue Anctil, 26, Sabattus, use of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 28, 2018, dismissed.

Michael Steckino, 24, Sabattus, use of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 4, 2018, by default, fined $300.

Brandon Troy Wyly, 43, Norway, operating unregistered ATV on Aug. 28, 2018, filed with no court costs.

Jordan Hicsock, 18, Livermore, operate ATV on public way on Oct. 11, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Nicholas A. Johnson, 31, Buckfield, disposal of offal; littering on Aug. 27, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Donald Banker, 23, Poland, operating unregistered ATV on Sept. 8, 2018, filed with no court costs.

Matthew Barrett, 19, Lewiston, hunt with firearms/crossbow without hunter orange on Oct. 27, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Nicholas Bourgoin, 29, Greene, operating unregistered ATV on Oct. 13, 2018, filed with no court costs.

Griffin Bourassa, 22, Windham, operating unregistered ATV on Oct. 26, 2018, filed with no court costs.

Gary S. Libby, 50, Pownal, operate ATV on public way on Sept. 9, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Kyle Laberge, 18, Sabattus, operate without safety equipment on Sept. 27, 2018, by default, fined $100

Richard Boucher, 57, Lewiston, disposal of offal; littering on Aug. 27, 2018, offense committed, fined $150.

Michael McLaughlin, 37, Portland, operate without safety equipment on Sept. 3, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Nathan Hutchinson, 18, Auburn, littering on Oct. 26, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Adam Smith, 20, Greene, minor consuming liquor on Oct. 13, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Brian S. Plourde, 18, Minot, minor consuming liquor on Oct. 13, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Jared M. Glover, 19, Lisbon, minor consuming liquor on Oct. 13, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Cole Bolduc, 18, Lisbon, minor consuming liquor on Oct. 13, 2018, offense committed, fined $200.

Jacob Tiner, 19, Lewiston, hunt with firearms/crossbow without hunter orange on Oct. 27, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

< Previous

Next >