DIXFIELD — Voters in five of the seven towns in Regional School Unit 10 passed the $27.9 million budget Tuesday.
A majority of voters in Mexico, Hanover, Roxbury, Sumner and Hartford voted in favor of the spending plan for 2019-20, although exact tallies were not available late Tuesday.
Results from Rumford and Buckfield were unavailable.
