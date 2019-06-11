DIXFIELD — Voters in five of the seven towns in Regional School Unit 10 passed the $27.9 million budget Tuesday.

A majority of voters in Mexico, Hanover, Roxbury, Sumner and Hartford voted in favor of the spending plan for 2019-20, although exact tallies were not available late Tuesday.

Results from Rumford and Buckfield were unavailable.

