LITCHFIELD – Litchfield residents voted Tuesday to re-elect Rayna Leibowitz to a three-year term on the Board of Selectmen.

Leibowitz received 161 votes while challenger Darlene Beaulieu received 73.

Dori Upham was elected to the Regional School Unit 4 board of directors with 182 votes. Upham ran unopposed.

Leibowitz and Earl Lamoreau were both elected to the Litchfield Academy Board of Trustees. Leibowitz received 185 votes, while Lamoreau received 167.

