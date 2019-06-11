100 years ago: 1919

Edmund Lebel and Walter Crites, who have been attending Tufts Dental School in Boston have returned home for the summer vacation.

50 years ago: 1969

From an ad in the Lewiston Sun Journal:

UMPIRES WANTED: Apprentice umpires are wanted for work in the Auburn Recreation Department Baseball League. Interested parties are asked to contact umpire-in-chief Fred Davis.

25 years ago: 1994

As a candidate for the 2nd District Congressional seat, Janet Mills faces a variety of obstacles. Recently one of these includes difficulty in keeping campaign signs in place. According to Dora Miils, Janet’s sister and part of the campaign team, there has been a rash of vandalism involving Janet Mills campaigns in the Lewiston area Often attributed to isolated incidents of simple mischief the latest incidents seem to point to more political motive. In-many-cases the misplaced signs were replaced by Howanic signs.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
looking back
Related Stories
Latest Articles