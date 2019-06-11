100 years ago: 1919
Edmund Lebel and Walter Crites, who have been attending Tufts Dental School in Boston have returned home for the summer vacation.
50 years ago: 1969
From an ad in the Lewiston Sun Journal:
UMPIRES WANTED: Apprentice umpires are wanted for work in the Auburn Recreation Department Baseball League. Interested parties are asked to contact umpire-in-chief Fred Davis.
25 years ago: 1994
As a candidate for the 2nd District Congressional seat, Janet Mills faces a variety of obstacles. Recently one of these includes difficulty in keeping campaign signs in place. According to Dora Miils, Janet’s sister and part of the campaign team, there has been a rash of vandalism involving Janet Mills campaigns in the Lewiston area Often attributed to isolated incidents of simple mischief the latest incidents seem to point to more political motive. In-many-cases the misplaced signs were replaced by Howanic signs.
The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.
