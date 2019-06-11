Police said one person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Route 4 in Turner.  Photo courtesy WGME

Maine State Police officers investigate the one vehicle crash on Route 4 in Turner on Tuesday afternoon. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover

Maine State Police officers investigate the one vehicle crash on Route 4 in Turner on Tuesday afternoon. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover

TURNER — Police said one person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Route 4.

The injured man, who had been driving a van, was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

The van was southbound on a straight stretch of roadway when it apparently crossed the center line, overturned in the oncoming lane and came to rest in the ditch, according to Maine State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police closed the road at the site of the crash, but reopened the road later in the afternoon. Traffic had been detoured to side roads, McCausland said.

The crash occurred near the former Murray’s Mega Mart.

Police are conducting a reconstruction of the incident, routinely done in potentially fatal crashes.

This story will be updated.

Police said one person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Route 4. (Google maps)

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
motor vehicle accidents, turner maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles