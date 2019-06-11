TURNER — Police said one person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Route 4.

The injured man, who had been driving a van, was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

The van was southbound on a straight stretch of roadway when it apparently crossed the center line, overturned in the oncoming lane and came to rest in the ditch, according to Maine State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police closed the road at the site of the crash, but reopened the road later in the afternoon. Traffic had been detoured to side roads, McCausland said.

The crash occurred near the former Murray’s Mega Mart.

Police are conducting a reconstruction of the incident, routinely done in potentially fatal crashes.

This story will be updated.

EMTs peeled the broken glass off a window and pulled the man out to safety. He’s now being treated in the ambulance. No word yet on his condition. State Police will investigate the cause of the crash. Traffic is tied up in both directions on Route 4 in Turner. @WGME @FOX23Maine pic.twitter.com/pwrwDOTOxH — Brad Rogers WGME (@BradWGME) June 11, 2019

