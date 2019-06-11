MECHANIC FALLS — Voters passed all 26 articles of the proposed $2.73 million budget at Tuesday’s election.

Voters also approved the three referendum questions.

The first, involving minor word changes in a town charter article, passed 146-40.

The second established a special reserve account for independently raised Recreation Committee funds, and passed 130-56.

The third authorized the Town Council to implement changes in the town’s Land Use Code in regard to local marijuana cultivation, facilities and storefront. It was approved 109-75.

John Emery won the three-way race for a Town Council seat with 93 votes. Tarsha Downing came in second with 70 votes and Raymond Lavoie finished third with 15 votes.

Mary Martin won re-election to the RSU 16 board of directors with 166 votes. There were 24 write-in votes for the second seat on the school board. According to Town Clerk Miranda Hinkley, no write-in candidate received more than two votes. The Town Council will have to determine what action needs to be taken to fill the vacant seat.

Gary Purington with 152 votes and Michael Baird with 122 won the two seats on the Sanitary District.

A total of 190 ballots were cast Tuesday.

