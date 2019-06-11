MEXICO — Voters on Tuesday approved every article in the $3.3 million municipal budget for 2019-20.

The budget represents a $154,499 increase to current spending.

Town Manager Jack Gaudet said $134,000 of the increase was recommended by the Budget Committee and selectmen for reserve accounts.

The budget includes funding for lease-purchase agreements for a loader and truck for the Public Works Department, an SUV for the Police Department and a mower for the Recreation Department.

Voters also elected two selectmen for three-year positions: Selectman Reggie Arsenault with 103 votes and former Selectman Peter Merrill with 104 votes. The third candidate, Caroline Mitchell, garnered 89 votes.

Board member Byron Ouellette chose not to seek another term.

