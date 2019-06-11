NEW GLOUCESTER — Voters on Tuesday turned down a proposal to create a charter commission.

The vote was 387 in favor and 391 against.

In elections, newcomer Tammy Donovan received 438 votes and George Colby, a former selectmen, 364 votes to win seats on the Board of Selectmen.

The other candidates were Peter Bragdon, who received 299 votes, and Stephen Hathorne, 247 votes.

Misty Coolidge, Nichole Stevens and Laura Jane Sturgis were elected to three-year terms on the School Administrative District 15 board of directors.

The SAD 15 school budget validation vote was approved 495-270.

Vaughan Hardesty was re-elected to the New Gloucester Water Commission.

