NORWAY — Norway voters approved two major town projects at the polls Tuesday.

The projects include construction of a new Public Works garage and renovations to the Norway municipal complex. The Public Works garage is priced at $3.5 million, while upgrades to the municipal complex are budgeted at $700,000.

At a public presentation of the requests May 16, Town Manager Dennis Lajoie said the projects would increase the town’s tax rate by 21 cents, bringing it to $17.41 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

The garage is expected to be 90 feet wide and 220 feet long, with 12 drive-through bays.

The municipal complex project focuses on giving the Police Department its own space, including interview and evidence-storage rooms and a garage for vehicles.

On Tuesday, Ryan Lorrain took over Selectman Bruce Cook’s seat. Cook chose not to seek re-election, citing health concerns.

In a June 5 interview, Lorrain said Norway is heading in the right direction, and the Board of Selectmen must continue to build on past successes.

“I’ve been to recent meetings,” Lorrain said. “It seems like they’re in a good place. I’m not trying to mix it up. I’m putting the citizens’ needs first, and balancing needs and what people can afford.”

Voters also re-elected incumbent Thomas Curtis to the Board of Selectmen. Curtis ran unopposed.

