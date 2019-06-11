MYRTLE BEACH, Fla. – Doris C. Bussiere of Myrtle Beach, formerly from Lewiston, Maine, at the age of 78, passed away quietly in her home on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, from a long illness with Parkinson.

Daughter of Ralph and Marie Filteau (Poirier), born June 19, 1940. Educated in Lewiston. She worked as a bookkeeper for Bussiere and Matthews construction company, Veribest Print Craft, various other jobs, retiring from TD Bank. Avid knitter, quilter, enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, playing cards, bingo, golfing and eating lobster. Member of Carolina Forest Senior Center where she enjoyed playing various games, eating out with her friends and attending shows. Doris’ community service included volunteering with her husband with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Alfred Bussiere Sr., of 57 years; daughter, Brigite (Bussiere) Babine and her husband, John Babine; daughter, Celine (Bussiere) Lagasse; sister, Jeanne Violette of Old Orchard Beach. She was predeceased by her son, Raymond Bussiere Jr.; son-in-law, Robert Lagasse and brother-in-law, Robert Violette. Doris had five grandchildren, John (Babine) Butterfield and his husband, Wayne Butterfield, Jessica (Babine) Page and her husband, Gary Page, Jacqueline Babine, Stephanie (Lagasse) Violette and her husband, Michael P. Violette, Ryan Lagasse, 11 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Doris’s celebration of life will be held at Assembly of God Church in Lewiston, 70 Hogan Road, on June 15 at 11 a.m.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: