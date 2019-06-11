Corey Beckwith enters the Lewiston High School gymnasium during the Lewiston Adult Education graduation ceremony Tuesday. Beckwith is one of 55 members of the Class of 2019. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Ruben Kalonji, right, and Mpaka Lumbizinbizi chat prior to the start of the Lewiston Adult Education graduation ceremony at Lewiston High School on Tuesday. Kalonji of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Lumbizinbizi of Angola are two of the 55 members of the Class of 2019. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Nasra Houssein smiles as she prepares to give the student address at the Lewiston Adult Education graduation ceremony at Lewiston High School on Tuesday. Houssein is one of the 55 members of the Class of 2019. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Corey Beckwith adjusts his cap while standing next to the Lewiston Adult Education front office inside Lewiston High School on Tuesday. Beckwith is one of 55 members of the adult education Class of 2019 who received their diplomas. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover