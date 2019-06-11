police log

Charges
Lewiston
- Richard Deshane, 50, of 10 Walker St., Augusta, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 10:45 p.m. Thursday on Main Street.
- Justin Lord, 30, of 84 Hackett Road, on a charge of domestic assault, 4:50 p.m. Friday at that address.
Auburn
- Felicia Cadman, 26, of 8 Fairmount Ave., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 11:10 p.m. Thursday at that address.
- Corey Wright, 31, of Biddeford, on three counts of unlawful drug trafficking and unlawful drug possession, 1:47 a.m. Friday at 8 Fairmount Ave.
- Owen Morgan, 20, of Saco, on three counts of unlawful drug trafficking and unlawful drug possession, 3:50 a.m. Friday at 8 Fairmount Ave.
- Hollie Skolfield, 32, of 8 Sullivan Ave., Lewiston, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 6:38 a.m. Friday at 8 Fairmount Ave.
- Isaac Witham, 30, of 8 Fairmount Ave., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 6:38 a.m. Friday at 8 Fairmount Ave.
Androscoggin County
- Keith Doyon, 42, of 76 Lisbon St., Lewiston, arrested by Lisbon police on a probation hold, 8:12 a.m. Friday on Hatch Road.
- Donald Staples, 71, of 1254 Crockett Ridge Road, Norway, arrested by Maine State Police on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 1 p.m. Friday on Route 26 in Poland.
Auburn
- Vehicles driven by John A. Suominen, 67, of Poland, and Seth Chessie, 42, of Dixfield, collided at 6:28 a.m. Friday at West Hardscrabble and Lewiston Junction roads. Chessie’s 2004 Honda was towed. Damage to Suominen’s 2006 Jeep was listed as functional.
- Vehicles driven by Logan Alexander, 17, of Hebron, Tammy Ouellette, 56, of Poland, and Daniel J. Banker, 48, of Poland, collided at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday at Court and Goff streets. Alexander’s 2010 Dodge was towed, as was Ouellette’s 2010 Lexus. Damage to Banker’s 2016 Ford was listed as functional.
