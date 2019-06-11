Charges

Lewiston

  • Richard Deshane, 50, of 10 Walker St., Augusta, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 10:45 p.m. Thursday on Main Street.
  • Justin Lord, 30, of 84 Hackett Road, on a charge of domestic assault, 4:50 p.m. Friday at that address.

Auburn

  • Felicia Cadman, 26, of 8 Fairmount Ave., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 11:10 p.m. Thursday at that address.
  • Corey Wright, 31, of Biddeford, on three counts of unlawful drug trafficking and unlawful drug possession, 1:47 a.m. Friday at 8 Fairmount Ave.
  • Owen Morgan, 20, of Saco, on three counts of unlawful drug trafficking and unlawful drug possession, 3:50 a.m. Friday at 8 Fairmount Ave.
  • Hollie Skolfield, 32, of 8 Sullivan Ave., Lewiston, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 6:38 a.m. Friday at 8 Fairmount Ave.
  • Isaac Witham, 30, of 8 Fairmount Ave., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 6:38 a.m. Friday at 8 Fairmount Ave.

Androscoggin County

  • Keith Doyon, 42, of 76 Lisbon St., Lewiston, arrested by Lisbon police on a probation hold, 8:12 a.m. Friday on Hatch Road.
  • Donald Staples, 71, of 1254 Crockett Ridge Road, Norway, arrested by Maine State Police on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 1 p.m. Friday on Route 26 in Poland.

Auburn

  • Vehicles driven by John A. Suominen, 67, of Poland, and Seth Chessie, 42, of Dixfield, collided at 6:28 a.m. Friday at West Hardscrabble and Lewiston Junction roads. Chessie’s 2004 Honda was towed. Damage to Suominen’s 2006 Jeep was listed as functional.
  • Vehicles driven by Logan Alexander, 17, of Hebron, Tammy Ouellette, 56, of Poland, and Daniel J. Banker, 48, of Poland, collided at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday at Court and Goff streets. Alexander’s 2010 Dodge was towed, as was Ouellette’s 2010 Lexus. Damage to Banker’s 2016 Ford was listed as functional.
Read or Post Comments

filed under:
police log
Related Stories
Latest Articles