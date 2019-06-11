Androscoggin County

•Lee Holbrook, 30, of Durham, on a probation hold, 8:45 p.m. Friday, in Durham.

•Christian Ballard, 20, of New Gloucester, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid restitution, 1:20 a.m. Saturday on Maine Street, in Poland.

•Brianna Leclair, 27, of Wales, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 1:40 a.m. Saturday on Sabattus Road, in Sabattus.

•Tyler Horning, 19, of Phippsburg, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 4:07 p.m. Saturday on Allen Pond Road, in Greene.

Auburn

•Jessica Saucier, 35, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 12:40 a.m. Saturday at 14 Chestnut St.

•Shannon Latulippe, 32, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 4:37 p.m. Saturday at 330 Turner St.

Lewiston

•Chase Bates, 30, of Lewiston, on a charge of drinking in public, 7:55 p.m. Friday on 42 Walnut St.

•Juan Quiles, 35, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1:15 a.m. Saturday at the ACME Club.

•John Politano, 36, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9:53 a.m. Saturday at 56 Birch St.

