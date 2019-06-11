DIXFIELD — Residents in Regional School Unit 56 on Tuesday voted down a proposed $13.27 million school budget for 2019-20.
Poll results show 343 residents voted for the spending plan and 485 against.
Results for the town of Peru are 88-220, Canton 124-57, Carthage 12-45 and Dixfield 119-163.
The budget represented an 8% increase to current spending and a 22.8 percent increase, on average, to the district towns’ tax assessments, according to Superintendent Pam Doyen.
Marianne Hutchinson — 207-364-7893, ext. 5207
-
Uncategorized
Police log
-
Opinion
Mark Wood: Death with dignity a slippery slope
-
Opinion
Betsy Sawyer-Manter: Elders, please be aware
-
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: The Democrats’ fairy tale campaigns
-
Connections
Community sales