DIXFIELD — Residents in Regional School Unit 56 on Tuesday voted down a proposed $13.27 million school budget for 2019-20.

Poll results show 343 residents voted for the spending plan and 485 against.

Results for the town of Peru are 88-220, Canton 124-57, Carthage 12-45 and Dixfield 119-163.

The budget represented an 8% increase to current spending and a 22.8 percent increase, on average, to the district towns’ tax assessments, according to Superintendent Pam Doyen.

