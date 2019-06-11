LEWISTON — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland has named the principal of Saint Dominic Academy’s Lewiston campus as the new superintendent of Maine’s Catholic schools.

Marianne Pelletier, a native of Boise, Idaho, who moved to Maine in 2015, will succeed Jim King, who has served as superintendent of Maine Catholic Schools for the last four years, according to the diocese.

Maine has 11 Catholic schools, including Saint Dominic Academy in Lewiston-Auburn, according to the diocese.

Pelletier worked as a principal in public schools in both Connecticut and Idaho before being hired as director of enrollment at Saint Dominic Academy in 2015. A year later, she was hired as principal of the academy’s Lewiston campus.

Pelletier said Tuesday she was “honored and humbled that the bishop has asked me to serve in this way.”

“Catholic schools are special places,” Pelletier said. “Our learning environments will emphasize successfully proven approaches to education as well as spiritual growth for our children.”

Pelletier said growing up with parents who were blind helped her “learn the importance of service and respecting diversity at a young age.”

“Helping those most in need inspired me to pursue a career in education,” Pelletier said. “I served as a special education teacher and a teacher for the blind in rural West Virginia before moving to Connecticut to become the director of a residential treatment center for individuals with special needs.”

Guthro said as superintendent, Pelletier will work out of Saint Dominic Academy’s Auburn campus.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: