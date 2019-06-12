WILTON — Voters at the annual town meeting Monday will be asked to set the 2019-20 budget, decide ordinance changes and consider a new drinking water protection ordinance.

They will also be asked to adopt a resolution asking Franklin County Board of Commissioners to restore funding for economic development and social service programs.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Academy Hill School cafeteria at 585 Depot St. The Board of Selectmen will host a barbecue for residents beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The board has recommended a spending plan of about $3.17 million. The recommendation comes in at about $28,000, or .89%, more than the previous year.

The Finance Committee recommendation comes in slightly higher.

Voters will consider a zoning ordinance change that will limit recreational vehicles, tents or similar shelters to be placed on-site for no more than 120 days per year. Currently, the ordinance allows 180 days, which conflicts with state law.

A proposal to change the zoning map from Residential I to Residential II for properties on Weld Road from Main Street to Woodland Avenue will also be considered. The Planning Board does not recommend the change.

The Planning Board and Select Board recommend adding a footnote to the marijuana use table that would encompass both medical and adult use marijuana retail stores, manufacturing facilities, testing facilities and registered dispensaries.

Finally, voters will consider adopting a resolution requesting Franklin County reverse its policy of not funding economic development and social service programs.

The resolution states commissioners have funded such agencies and programs, which serve the entire region, for more than 35 years.

“Commissioners have vowed to cut all funding to social service agencies and economic development programs over the next three years,” the resolution reads.

Commissioners cut $143,000 from the 2017 budget request of $209,000 and $31,000 from the 2018 request of $94,200. In 2018, six nonprofits were not funded, and the remaining four will not be funded in the future, according to the resolution.

“These organizations and their important services benefit the entire region and improve the quality of life for our residents,” the resolution reads.

The Board of Selectpersons has recommended adopting the resolution.

