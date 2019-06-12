Plymouth State

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Three students from Maine have been awarded academic honors for the spring 2019 semester at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a GPA of 3.7 or better for the spring 2019 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the spring semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Perkins is a Athletic Training major at Plymouth State.

• Julianna Labul, of Farmington, has been named to the president’s list. Labul is a social work major at Plymouth State.

• Adriana Whitaker, of Turner, has been named to the president’s list. Whitaker is a political science major at Plymouth State.

• Lindsey Perkins, of Readfield, has been named to the dean’s list. Perkins is an athletic training major at Plymouth State.

filed under: