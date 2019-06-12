BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 2400 College Station, will be opening its summer exhibition, “Art Purposes: Object Lessons for the Liberal Arts,” on Saturday, June 29.

The exhibit will present exceptional works of art since 1970 from the collection, many on view for the first time, this exhibition highlights art’s purposes as tools for observation, inquiry, and learning in a Liberal Arts context. Selections include works by Jenny Holzer, Alfredo Jaar, Glen Ligon, Chris Ofili, Nancy Spero, Andy Warhol, William Wegman, Cui Xiuwen and many others.

From 4 to 5:30 p.m., presented in conjunction with the opening of the summer exhibition, will be the keynote program, “Expanding the Canon.” Moderated by Art Purposes curator Joachim Homann, this roundtable conversation explores recent efforts to rethink and expand on the art history canon. Participants include Richard Conover, ’72, former executive editor, MIT Press; Alvin Hall, ’74, author and collector; halley k harrisburg, ’90, director at Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, New York; and Shu-chin Tsui, professor of Asian studies and cinema studies.

Following the keynote program will be the opening reception and family activities from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the museum Pavilion. Both events are free and open to the public.

“Art Purposes: Object Lessons for the Liberal Arts” will be on display at the through Nov. 10. For more information, visit bowdoin.edu/art-museum, email [email protected] or call 207-725-3275.

