Free training

FARMINGTON — A free training session, “Recovery Ready: Addressing the Opioid Epidemic in Central and Western Maine,” will take place Thursday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Franklin Memorial Hospital. Open to community members and health care professionals, the training will address the stigma of opioid use disorder, local treatment resources, and prevention strategies for communities and individuals. For information and to register, call the Healthy Community Coalition at 779-2018 or email [email protected]

BAH

FARMINGTON — Join the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce at June’s Business After Hours, hosted by Franklin Memorial Hospital and the Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday, June 20, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Bass Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital, 111 Franklin Health Commons, Farmington. Enjoy an evening of socializing, healthy refreshments, and information about staying healthy. Bring your business cards and a friend. For information, call the Chamber at 778-4215 or email [email protected]

Bible School

JAY— Bean’s Corner Baptist Church is holding its annual Vacation Bible School June 24-28 for children age 4 through sixth grade. Based on the theme, The Incredible Race, participants will enjoy songs, crafts, games, snacks, and dramas. Advance registrations are being accepted by calling the church at 645-2925 or email [email protected]

Discussion

FARMINGTON — Join Rev. Marraine Kettell on Thursday, June 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Old South Congregational Church, 235 Main St., for a discussion about the New York Times Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City.” Come participate in a discussion about poverty and shelter, whether you have read the book or not.

Yard sale

NORTH JAY — Annual Relay for Life yard sale will be Saturday, June 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, June 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the intersection of Routes 4 and 17 in North Jay.

Backpacks FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, partnering with the Farmington Rotary and other businesses, helps eligible children throughout greater Franklin County succeed in school by providing free backpacks stuffed with school supplies. To learn more, or for an application for the “Packs For Progress” initiative, visit https://bit.ly/2WjMzfo, or call 778-5048. Those interested in donating money or supplies for the backpacks can call Nichole at 778-5048, or visit https://bit.ly/2Xsz12x. Backpacks will be available for pick up Aug. 20 and 21, so kids will be ready to learn when school starts. Pantry Project PHILLIPS — The Phillips Public Library is hosting the Pantry Project for the whole month of June. Stop by the library on Main Street if you want to donate non-perishable foods to this great cause. If you know of a business that wants to participate in the Pantry Project, call United Way of the Tri-Valley Area at 778-5048.

Volunteers

AREA — Mission at the Eastward desperately needs volunteers. MATE provides an opportunity for children to attend summer camp who would not otherwise be able to enjoy this experience, and the MATE Housing Ministry repairs homes of community members who live in poverty or with disabilities. If you are willing to volunteer during the summer camp season (the first three weeks of July) or with the Housing Ministry, it would be greatly appreciated (and a life-changing experience). Donations for camp scholarships or housing repair materials are always welcome. Want to help? Call Thea Kornelius at 491-8404 or email [email protected] Learn about MATE at http://www.missionattheeastward.org/.

Summer Experience

FARMINGTON — The United Way is accepting “Summer Experience” applications from those entering eighth or ninth grade who live or attend school in Franklin County, Livermore, or Livermore Falls. Students will come Monday-Friday to the United Way office, 218 Fairbanks Road, Farmington, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All food, snacks and drinks are provided. Mileage reimbursement is available upon request. The first session is July 23-28; the second is July 29-Aug. 2. Download an application at: https://bit.ly/2HVuVKV.

