OXFORD — In a five-way race, voters Tuesday reelected Selectman Caldwell Jackson and elected Sharon Jackson to fill three-year terms on the Board of Selectmen. They received 198 and 199 votes, respectively.

With 174 votes, Floyd Thayer did not win his bid for reelection. Amy Wuori received 139 votes and Roger Wulleman received 60.

Voters reelected SAD 17 Directors Stacia Cordwell and Ronald K. Kugell, and Water District Trustee Thomas Kennison. All were running unopposed.

