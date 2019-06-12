PARIS — Celebration Barn Theater will present “Women Wonder,” a mosaic of dance, mime and comedy with Karen Montanaro, Molly Gawler, Jackie Reifer, Shana Bloomstein and Victoria Angel at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15.

Five experts of physical theater, each with her unique training and specialties, share the stage for the first time — weaving their talents into a single evening performance at Celebration Barn.

Said Celebration Barn Executive Artistic Director Amanda Huotari, “This incredible cast of women brings passion, artistry and beauty to the stage in a variety of disciplines, including dance, mime and storytelling. This show is especially exciting, as it comes at the end of a week-long residency with director Robert Post. This will be a classic ‘Celebration Barn show’ in that our Saturday night audience will get to preview the very freshest work by these talented performers.”

Montanaro is a former professional dancer with the Ohio Ballet and Darmstadt Opera Ballet in Germany. She teaches movement, mime and dance and tours the world with her one-woman show titled “Tanzspiel.”

Gawler is a circus-trained dancer and musician, and founder of Droplet Dance in Maine. She toured the world with the Pilobolus Dance Theater and has appeared on Oprah, the Golden Globes, the Royal Variety Show and the Academy Awards.

Angel is a dancer, choreographer, educator and a lead teaching artist at Lincoln Center Education in NYC. Her choreography has been performed at festivals across the country.

Bloomstein is a mover and maker of performing and healing arts. She is artistic director of midcoast Maine’s Women’s Works.

Reifer is a comedienne, actress and mime. She studied with Celebration Barn Founder Tony Montanaro and performed and toured with his Celebration Theater Ensemble, then with her husband John as the duo Reifer & Saccone.

Tickets to Women Wonder are available for $16 for adults, $14 for seniors 60-plus and $8 for kids 17 and under. All tickets are general admission; members receive priority seating. Lobby and concessions open at 6:30 p.m. Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.

To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.CelebrationBarn.com or call the box office at 207-743-8452. Celebration Barn Theater is just off Route 117 at 190 Stock Farm Road in South Paris.

