AUGUSTA — No. 1 Oxford Hills scored two unearned runs in the sixth inning and Colton Carson finished with nine strikeouts to lead the Vikings to a 3-1 win over No. 3 Edward Little in the Class A North final at Morton Field on Wednesday.

The Vikings (19-0) will face A South champion Scarborough (15-4) for the state title at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Morton Field.

Tied 1-1 and locked in a pitcher’s duel with the University of Maine-bound Carson, Ethan Brown appeared to escape trouble in the bottom of the sixth when he induced a ground ball to shortstop with runners at first and second and two out. But the second baseman couldn’t handle the shortstop’s flip to the bag for the force out, and Janek Luksza raced all the way home from second to score what ended up being the winning run.

Cade Truman added an RBI single to score pinch-runner Isaiah Oufiero with the insurance run. Edward Little (13-6) got the tying run to the plate on Austin Brown’s two-out infield hit, but Carson got a called third strike to end it with his third strikeout of the inning and ninth for the game.

Edward Little took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an unearned run that scored on Ben Cassidy’s single with none out. Carson escaped without any more damage with a pair of fly balls and a grounder back to the mound.

Oxford Hills tied it in the fifth on a two-out single up the middle by Will Dieterich that scored Luksza, who hit a leadoff double.

This story will be updated.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: