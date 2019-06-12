JAY — The first Free Music in the Park concert of the 2019 season will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at French Falls Park, 28 French Falls Lane, across from Spruce Mountain Middle School.

The featured performers for the opening show will be The Pop Rocks, a band playing hit from the ’50s to today. This concert series is sponsored by the Jay Recreation Committee.

Bring chairs or blankets for sitting on the lawn.

For more information, call Director Sandy Boivin at 207-491-1747.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: