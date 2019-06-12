JAY — The first Free Music in the Park concert of the 2019 season will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at French Falls Park, 28 French Falls Lane, across from Spruce Mountain Middle School.
The featured performers for the opening show will be The Pop Rocks, a band playing hit from the ’50s to today. This concert series is sponsored by the Jay Recreation Committee.
Bring chairs or blankets for sitting on the lawn.
For more information, call Director Sandy Boivin at 207-491-1747.
-
The Franklin Journal
Fire damages garage, car and house in Kingfield
-
Community Sports
Ninth annual Edwin Thompson All Star Baseball Camp
-
Maine
Portland food plant evacuated for chemical leak
-
Encore
Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival returns to Litchfield Fairgrounds
-
Crime
Bloodstained police uniform, DNA evidence presented to jury in murder trial