LISBON – Residents voted 209-156 Tuesday to approve a school budget of $16.8 million, an increase of $425,146 over the current year.

The increase for 2019-20 is due mainly to routine increases in salaries and benefits for employees, according to officials who have spoken to the Town Council on the budget requests.

Voters also approved merging municipal voting Districts 1 and 2, which will allow councilors to become at-large members of the Town Council rather than being elected to represent either district.

That question was approved 258-103.

