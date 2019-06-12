It seems to me that it is not dignified at all to ask for help to kill one’s self, even if terminally ill. In truth, there is no dignity there because it takes more strength and purpose to live, in spite of pain and suffering, leaving out entirely the debate whether there are eternal consequences.

The fact that the Maine Legislature is debating and the majority passing an assisted-suicide bill bespeaks a body of men and women who are afraid of suffering and dying themselves, who may want help killing themselves someday because they will not have the courage to live out their lives to the end, regardless of the circumstances — an indication of real dignity.

It is one thing to have a medical directive that withholds extraordinary life support in the face of impending death, much like hospice care today; it is quite another to direct someone else to kill you quicker because you cannot stand the pain. There is no dignity in that request.

People should be concerned about this first step in assisted suicide related to pain and suffering because the next step may involve the family’s financial burden, consumption of limited societal resources and, then, just being too old and sickly, i.e., worthless in others’ eyes.

The millennials are watching older generations squander their financial future. Who is to say they won’t willingly “dispatch” a few sickly people later on as recompense. So much for ignoring that slippery slope when they had the chance.

Mark Wood, Poland

< Previous

Next >