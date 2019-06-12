MINOT — The Hemond M.X. Park will host Community Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the park, 695 Woodman Hill Road.
Planned events include a kids’ bike parade, a gymnastics demo, ice cream sundaes by Boy Scout Troop 139, a chocolate pie-eating contest and bingo. Other activities featured are a dunk tank, bounce house, a raffle drawing for a locally raised meat package, information booths and a chance to win a month’s worth of free homemade doughnuts. The town’s new fire truck will be there and ambulance tours will be held.
Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and vendors will also be on-site. Community Day is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit the Minot Community Day Facebook page.
