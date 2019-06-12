NEW SHARON — The Brick Church Concerts has announced an eagerly awaited return performance by the wonderful music duo, The Promise is Hope. Ashley and Eric L’Esperance sing and write beautifully together.

The concert is set for Saturday, June 15, at the Brick Church UCC, 21 Cape Cod Hill Road, New Sharon, at 7 p.m. The donation admission is $10 for adults. It will be musical fun for all, and children are welcome to attend this family-friendly show in a beautiful, historic church with great acoustics. For information, call 778-3163.

“Their music marries two distinctly talented songwriters whose sound is shaped by tastes of folk, acoustic and pop.

“Ashley performs subtle yet stunning melodies with a classically trained, but often folksy voice. Her poetic lyrics explore the deep mysteries within nature and human relationship. Eric’s obvious reverence for the beloved songwriters of the ’60s and ’70s shines through his sweetly deep voice. His prose-like lyrics unravel the joys and struggles of life’s journeys, and take what appears to be freeform and make it flow beautifully into well-crafted pieces. Together, the two artists complement each other in every respect.”

The quote above is from their publicity release, but, if anything, it understates the beauty of their concerts. They are inspiring and uplifting and joyful. Music to savor.

To learn more about the performers, visit their website at www.thepromiseishope.com, or watch them on Youtube, “The Promise Is Hope.”

< Previous

Next >

filed under: