AUGUSTA — The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services has announced that the American Legion and Easterseals Maine will be points of contact for distribution of Veterans’ Emergency Financial Assistance (VEFA), which is the result of the passage of LD 1736 in the 128th Maine Legislature, a bill that was originally sponsored by Rep. Louis Luchini, D-Ellsworth, and Rep. Bradlee Farrin of R-Somerset.

VEFA was created to provide assistance for Maine veterans who suffer an emergency and do not have sufficient savings or access to other financial assistance to resolve the emergency. Examples of assistance needs may include: damage to the veteran’s home due to fire, flood or hurricane that is not covered by insurance; illness of the veteran or family member that results in hardship; assistance to prevent or resolve the veteran being homeless; or any other condition that puts the veteran at risk of not having the basic necessities of food, shelter and safety.

MBVS conducted a Request for Proposal process and has now contracted with two providers, Easterseals Maine and the American Legion of Maine, to process requests for assistance, arrive at an appropriate decision on requests and issue rapid financial assistance to help with a Maine veteran’s emergency.

Applications can be obtained by contacting the American Legion Department of Maine Headquarters at 207-873-3229 or Easterseals Maine at 207-828-0754, ext. 1004. Turnaround time for the fund will be 48 hours once the veteran has submitted a complete application and a decision has been made.

To find the closest MBVS Veterans’ Services Office, visit https://www.maine.gov/veterans/veterans-services-offices/locations/index.html or call MBVS at 207-430-6035 or visit www.maine.gov/veterans to learn more about available resources.

