LIVERMORE FALLS — Jay native Edwin Thompson will host his ninth annual All-Star Baseball Camp on June 24-25 at Spruce Mountain’s Livermore Falls Campus on June 24-25 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m for eighth graders and younger.
Thompson is the current Eastern Kentucky University baseball coach who played professional baseball and has coached 40-plus players who have played professional baseball.
What you receive at camp is professional level instruction, in all aspects of baseball, complimentary Adidas camp t-shirt, opportunity to win prizes, and giveaways.
Cost is 40 dollars and there’s a sbiblings discount available please e-mail [email protected] for a promo code.
To signup visit www.collegebaseballcamps.com/tecba
For more information email [email protected]
