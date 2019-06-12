LIVERMORE FALLS — Jay native Edwin Thompson will host his ninth annual All-Star Baseball Camp on June 24-25 at Spruce Mountain’s Livermore Falls Campus on June 24-25 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m for eighth graders and younger.

Thompson is the current Eastern Kentucky University baseball coach who played professional baseball and has coached 40-plus players who have played professional baseball.

What you receive at camp is professional level instruction, in all aspects of baseball, complimentary Adidas camp t-shirt, opportunity to win prizes, and giveaways.

Cost is 40 dollars and there’s a sbiblings discount available please e-mail [email protected] for a promo code.

To signup visit www.collegebaseballcamps.com/tecba

For more information email [email protected]

