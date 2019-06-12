NORTH LIVERMORE — The message for Sunday, June 9, was titled “The Wrath of God” and the scripture was Romans 1:18-23.

We all know that God is a loving, kind, and a generous God. We know that God grants His grace and mercy on all of us. The Bible is filled with warnings about God’s wrath and about eternal judgment. However, he waits with open arms for all of us to repent our sins and accept Him so we can spend eternity in the beautiful place He created, Heaven. As believers we must help spread the message of God’s love for us, that He gave His only son to save us, and that everyone has the chance to avoid dealing with God’s wrath if they confess their sins and believe in the Lord.

Hymns today were: “The Comforter has Come;” “Fill Me Now;” and “Spirit Song.” The Choir sang: “Sweet, Sweet, Spirit;” and “Come Holy Spirit.”

EVENTS: Pastor Bonnie Higgins office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9-12 a.m.; Monday Bible Study at 6 p.m.; Tuesday Bible Study at 1 p.m.; Summer hours begin Sunday June 16 with Worship at 9:30 a.m. (No Sunday School or Choir practice until September.) The Food bank donation for June is canned tuna.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: