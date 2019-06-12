AUBURN – Doris Virginia “Jonesy” Jones, R.N., 95, of Franklin Street, Rumford, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Hospice House, Auburn with caregiver and friends, Pam Washington and Jill Davenport by her side.

She was born Jan. 31, 1924 in Mexico, the daughter of William and Agnes (Knapp) Jones, and graduated from Mexico High School Class of 1941 and from Rumford Community Hospital School of Nursing class of 1945. As a registered nurse she did private duty until 1957 when she went to the Rumford Community Hospital until retirement in 1986.

Virginia was a communicant of Parish of the Holy Savior, St. Athanasius – St. John Church. She was very involved with pet therapy, visiting nursing homes and hospitals. She loved the Scot Terriers over the years with landlady and friend, Marjorie Latham. They shared their lives with 11 Scotties. She enjoyed the outdoors, summers at camp in Harpswell on the coast, and winters at camp at Sugarloaf skiing, cross country skiing, skating, shoveling off the roof and thawing pipes and there when friends could gather for a great time.

Jonesy was predeceased by sisters, Betty Benjamin and Barbara Sparks, brother, Richard Jones; and nephew, Peter Benjamin; and a very special uncle and aunt and cousin, Willard and Doris Howard and their son, Berwyn Howard; and a very close friend, Marjorie Latham. She also had numerous nieces, nephews and their children in her life.

A very special thank you to Merrill and Noppa for the evening calls, and great Sunday dinners you shared with us. Phyllis for keeping me straight with the paper work. Marie, Pauline, Karen for sitting in at times. Doris for sharing Communion and visits. The Hospice House and Hospice Care takers and to all who came into our lives for care and support. To Bertha for those Thursday morning calls where great. And to my family for their visits and bringing the dogs, and James, thank for stopping by with Bella. Sorry family, James we all took a back seat when the dogs were in the house. Love, Jonesy and Pam.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Friday, June 14 at Parish of the Holy Savior, St. Athanasius – St John Church, 126 Maine Avenue, Rumford. Interment will be at the Farrington – Morton Cemetery, Mexico, Maine.

