police log

Arrests
Lewiston
- Debra Thomas, 52, of 92 Harlow Hill Road, Turner, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, at Bates and Pine streets.
- Anthony Hourihan, 50, of Kingston, New Brunswick, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 12:54 a.m. Wednesday, at Lisbon Street and Adams Avenue.
- Vincent Cousins, 25, of 81 East Ave., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, at East Avenue and Sabattus Street.
Auburn
- Donald Kolarik, 35, of 20 Pinewoods Road, Lisbon, on charges of harassment, unauthorized dissemination of private images and violating conditions of release, 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, at 60 Court St.
Androscoggin County
- Shawn Cyr, 32, of 108 Route 126, Monmouth, arrested by Sabattus police on a charge of violating conditions of release, 2 a.m. Wednesday, on Sabattus Street.
Accidents
Lewiston
- Tahj Fulgham, 21, of Lewiston, lost control of the SUV he was driving and struck a utility pole at 5:11 a.m. at Canal and Locust streets. The 2006 Toyota, owned by Mauricio Delgado of Portland, was towed.
