Auburn

• Kevin McArthur, 30, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 2:30 a.m. Sunday, on Main Street.

• Randolph Wilson, 27, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 3:49 a.m. Sunday, on Court Street.

• Maurice Evans, 30, of Lewiston, on charges of possession of a scheduled drug and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, 3:50 a.m. Sunday at Denny’s Restaurant, on Court Street.

• Jaquille Millin, 25, of Auburn, on charges of carrying a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and violating conditions of release, 4:36 a.m. Sunday at Denny’s Restaurant, on Court Street.

• Rubie Hall, 24, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 6:36 a.m. Sunday, on Court Street.

• Donald Fisher, 52, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 1:05 p.m. Sunday, at 183 Sutherland Dr.

Lewiston

• Rockey Creamer, 41, of Friendship, on an outstanding warrant for violation of bail conditions, 11:10 p.m. Saturday, on Park Street.

• Calvin Footman, 43, of Lewiston, on two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of domestic violence assault, 5:19 p.m. Sunday, at 61 Jefferson St.

