City officials said Wednesday they have set up an emergency operations center and begun securing resources such as cots, linens, food, health-care providers and translators as Portland prepares for the arrival of about 150 asylum seekers from Africa who crossed the southern border into the United States.

City Manager Jon Jennings said the city has received nearly 100 asylum seekers, most of whom are fleeing violence and persecution in the sub-Saharan countries of Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo, since Sunday. And that number does not include the 150 or so asylum seekers that have boarded buses in recent days in San Antonio, Texas, to ride to Portland, he said.

Jennings said city officials were told during a conference call Wednesday with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and the Maine Emergency Management Association that there are more than 700 African immigrants who have crossed the border and are en route to various destinations, and that Portland should expect more.

“We are in a very critical emergency situation,” Jennings said.

Jennings said he was informed Monday of the incoming asylum seekers by the city manager of San Antonio, which currently has as many as 2,000 asylum seekers waiting to be sent on to other destinations in the United States. A group of five city councilors Tuesday night directed Jennings to use the Portland Expo building, which is the home court of the Maine Red Claws semi-pro basketball team, as a temporary shelter.

The Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram first reported in December about the increasing numbers of families from sub-Saharan Africa making the long and dangerous journey through Central America and Mexico to the southern U.S. border, where they ask for asylum. Many of the migrants ask to be sent to Portland, Maine, after learning about the support the city provides and because of the immigrant community that has taken root here.

Most, if not all, of the African immigrants coming to Portland are in the United States legally, because they have presented themselves at a legal point of entry and declared their intent to seek asylum. These families are often released into the U.S. with a notice to appear in immigration court.

Asylum seekers are prohibited from working until at least six months after filing their asylum applications. Many end up sleeping in homeless shelters and relying on public assistance, such as General Assistance, Maine’s state-funded safety net program.

Jennings said a meeting with Gov. Janet Mills and the city’s state and federal delegations has been scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m. at Merrill Auditorium rehearsal hall to discuss the city’s response. He said the state has not made any firm commitments about helping the city, but those details could be finalized in the coming days.

“The governor and her staff have been incredibly supportive of what the city is experiencing,” Jennings said. “They wanted to make sure we understood we are not in this alone.”

Kristen Dow, the city’s interim director of the city’s Health and Human Services Department, said the city plans to set up 350 cots from the Maine Emergency Management Association at the Portland Expo on Wednesday afternoon. That facility, which has a capacity of 600 cots, will be used to accommodate 126 asylum seekers who spent Tuesday night in various overflow facilities, including the city’s General Assistance office, as well any other additional people who arrive in the coming days.

Dow said the families will be transported to the Expo Wednesday afternoon on two buses donated by the Metro bus service.

The Expo will function as a 24-hour emergency shelter and central intake facility for the Family Shelter at 58 Chestnut St. for the foreseeable future. The nonprofit’s social services agency Preble Street has agreed to provide meals onsite for the families and the city’s recreation staff will be looking to create activities for the children who will be staying there, Jennings said.

Mayor Ethan Strimling applauded the city staff’s efforts to accommodate the asylum seekers. When President Trump threatened to send asylum seekers to so-called sanctuary cities, which prohibit police from helping immigration agents, Strimling replied, “Bring them on.” Portland is not considered a sanctuary city, but it strives to be a welcoming and compassionate one with programs to integrate immigrants into the community.

Portland has an ordinance that prohibits staff from asking about immigration status, although city police can assist immigration authorities. Portland also is believed to have the only municipally funded and administered financial assistance program in the U.S. for non-citizens. The fund is used to support people who do not qualify for state assistance.

Strimling stood by his “bring them on” comment in light of the current influx, which comes at a time when the city’s shelters are already overflowing and there is a shortage of low-income and affordable housing. He said immigrants are the solution to the state’s aging workforce.

“It takes a village for us to make sure we embrace this opportunity – that we recognize these young families who are coming into our city are our future,” Strimling said. “And we need to do everything we can to make sure that when they arrive they are stable and that they as quickly as possible are able to get on their feet and start supporting their families and contributing to our economy.”

Jennings said that the city has also received a flood of interest from people who want to help the asylum seekers. In addition to accepting donations online, phone, by check or in person, the city announced a new donate by text option. Those interested in donating cash can do so by texting “EXPO” to 91999, he said.

Dow said the city’s “amazing” shelter staff have been working hard to make sure each asylum seeker is provided for.

“I am incredibly proud of our shelter staff,” Dow said. “They are caring and compassionate individuals. Ad they have really taken this in stride. I’m proud to say that the level of care that each of our guests of the shelter are receiving has not waivered. And we’re trying to take care of our staff so they know they are supported.”

