RUMFORD — All seven towns in Regional School Unit 10 approved a $27.9 million budget Tuesday by a vote of 946-478.

Results were: Hanover, 13-6; Sumner, 30-16; Roxbury, 19-13; Mexico, 120-59; Hartford, 105-48; Buckfield, 77-65; and Rumford, 582-271.

Voters also agreed to continue the annual budget validation referendum, by a vote of 1,002 to 412.

