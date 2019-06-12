Jay — Samantha Paige Couture graduated from the University of Miami in May with a BS in Computer Science, a BS in Mathematics and a concentration in Finance. She graduated magna cum laude honors with a GPA of 3.95. She was a member of the Foote Fellow honors program.

Samantha has been accepted this fall to the graduate program of the University of Miami Business School where she will pursue a Masters degree in Business Analytics.

She is the daughter of Gary and Karen Couture, the granddaughter of Real and Florence Couture of Jay and Marlen Stocks of Porter

< Previous

Next >

filed under: