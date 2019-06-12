Jay — Samantha Paige Couture graduated from the University of Miami in May with a BS in Computer Science, a BS in Mathematics and a concentration in Finance. She graduated magna cum laude honors with a GPA of 3.95. She was a member of the Foote Fellow honors program.

Samantha has been accepted this fall to the graduate program of the University of Miami Business School where she will pursue a Masters degree in Business Analytics.

She is the daughter of Gary and Karen Couture, the granddaughter of Real and Florence Couture of Jay and Marlen Stocks of Porter

Samantha Paige Couture of Jay. submitted photo

