JAY — Members of the Spruce Mountain Area Robotics Team #3930 and Envirothon teams from Spruce Mountain High School were recognized recently for their achievements this year.

SMART advisor Daniel Lemieux said the robotics’ season reflected the experiences the NASA team might have had while working on the mission to the moon.

“Our season was filled with accomplishments, failures and finally success. The students took control of the process and we played all aspects of the game very well. The robot did everything that could be done.

“Students who manage busy schedules in order to be part of this program are learning how to be successful in any career path they choose. Life is full of struggle and failure; success and self–satisfaction come from doing your best at all times,” he said.

Lemieux recognized the many team mentors who gave of their time and expertise throughout the year.

“We could not have done it without you,” he said.

Lemieux also thanked the communities which make up Regional School Unit 73, the many volunteers who helped with the annual FLL qualifier and the sponsors that provide one third of SMART’s annual budget.

“You are the key to our long–term success,” he said.

Envirothon advisor Rob Taylor said he was impressed by the freshman team all year. They placed fifth at the state competition.

“The runner–up team at states now has a lot of pressure on it,” he said.

Taylor explained the success of the SMHS Envirothon program.

“We don’t spend all our time working on Envirothon. Learning the content is important. We do a lot of things to learn about it and have real world experiences to go with it.

“We spent last Saturday, June 1, working on a watershed survey. We monitor the ponds for water quality,” he said.

Orion Schwab, Drew Delaney and Jonathan Brenner were recognized for serving on the steering committee for the watershed survey.

Schwab also serves on the Androscoggin Land Trust local forest advisory board. He was named SMHS Environmental Student of the Year by Taylor.

The senior team consists of Schwab, Brenner, Hunter Quirrion, Natalie Luce and Gabrielle Beaudoin.

“When they came in as freshmen they placed second at the regionals and second to last at states. I called them the Fab Five. They’ve hung together for four years,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s envirothon teams have won 10 state competitions with the first in 2009.

SMHS Principal TJ Plourde said his daughter Emily Plourde, a member of the freshman team told him of the state meet, “Dad you should have seen Mr. Taylor. He walked into the place like he owned it.”

Plourde added, “He is that guy. His kids are legends, so own it.”

Taylor said life is filled with families, both nuclear and extended.

“I spend a lot of time with my professional family: students, parents and staff. They are the greatest a person could want,” he said.

