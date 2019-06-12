JAY — Following the final Recognition Assembly of the year at Spruce Mountain High School Friday, June 7 seniors visited other schools in the districts.

Dressed in their caps and gowns, the Class of 2019 made its way through the connecting doors into Spruce Mountain Middle School. The seniors walked through the hallways while Pomp and Circumstance sounded over the intercom. Middle school students and staff lined the corridors giving high fives, waves and applause.

From there the seniors loaded two school buses for stops at the elementary school and then the primary school. At the first stop, a loud cheer went up as Class Marshals Jonathan Brenner and Anna Bradford led the seniors two by two through the fifth grade wing. Hand claps, hugs from teachers and clapping followed the seniors as they made their way to the cafeteria and back to the buses. Outside, some students waved American flags.

From there the seniors visited the primary school in Livermore before returning to the high school for the senior barbecue.

A Baccalaureate Service was held at 7 p.m. that evening at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Jay.

