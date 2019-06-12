Spruce Mountain High School Class of 2019 Marshals Jonathan Brenner and Anna Bradford lead the seniors through the fifth grade wing of the elementary school. The senior class was met with cheers and applause as they made their way through the hallways. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden

 

JAY — Following the final Recognition Assembly of the year at Spruce Mountain High School Friday, June 7 seniors visited other schools in the districts.

Dressed in their caps and gowns, the Class of 2019 made its way through the connecting doors into Spruce Mountain Middle School. The seniors walked through the hallways while Pomp and Circumstance sounded over the intercom. Middle school students and staff lined the corridors giving high fives, waves and applause.

From there the seniors loaded two school buses for stops at the elementary school and then the primary school. At the first stop, a loud cheer went up as Class Marshals Jonathan Brenner and Anna Bradford led the seniors two by two through the fifth grade wing. Hand claps, hugs from teachers and clapping followed the seniors as they made their way to the cafeteria and back to the buses. Outside, some students waved American flags.

From there the seniors visited the primary school in Livermore before returning to the high school for the senior barbecue.

A Baccalaureate Service was held at 7 p.m. that evening at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Jay.

 

 

Spruce Mountain High School senior Natalie Luce gets a hug from Spruce Mountain Elementary School teacher Nancy Anctil during the senior’s memory walk through SMES Friday, June 7. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden

Spruce Mountain High School seniors took a memory walk through other district schools on Friday, June 7. As they left the elementary school they were greeted by younger students waving their hands or American flags. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden

