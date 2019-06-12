I miss being able to eat high nutrient-dense seeds without worrying if they will digest well. Some cause me outright pain, while others, to digest, take a long, uncomfortable time. I’ve been curious as to whether there are ways I can prepare them that can help me eat more of a variety of seeds, without the unpleasant part. To that end, I started noting which ones caused significant issues, fewer issues, and no issues. I discovered how they are prepared matters.

This week is the first of a three-part series on this topic in the hopes that readers will benefit and find happiness in better seed-eating adventures.

Size doesn’t matter. What matters is the high phytic acid which exists in plant seeds. While the seed is dormant, it protects the seed until it’s time to grow. Remember wrapping a seed in a wet, salty paper towel and keeping it damp until it magically sprouted? Before planting, seeds are often soaked by gardeners. By soaking, an enzymatic change occurs, which aids in signaling to the dormant seed that it’s time to grow. This is an imitation of nature in springtime when the ground warms and the rains commence.

For most of us, phytic acid isn’t an issue. While it binds some minerals and prevents easy absorption of essential minerals such as manganese, iron, and zinc, it also prevents accumulation of heavy metals. Foods high in phytic acid

• Prevent cancer.

• May reduce the side effects of chemotherapy.

• Prevent hardening of the arteries.

• May improve kidney health and prevent stones.

• Assist pancreatic function.

For people without digestive issues, phytic acid probably doesn’t pose a problem. For the rest of us, we can work around it and reduce its harsher effect while not eliminating it entirely and thereby reducing its beneficial effects.

