LEWISTON — Pelletier’s Karate Academy congratulates all the participants in the karate portion of the 21st Century Program at Lewiston Middle School. The 21st Century Program includes academic support, enrichment, and leadership for students in grades 7-8.

Pictured with Sensei Matt Vattaso are (standing left to right): Amon Sumaili, Rehema Akiza, and Mariam Mukamba. Kneeling are Abu Kalukula and Adidja Riziki. Not pictured are Vagris Mutendi and Kiza Nyendwi. Submitted photo

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles