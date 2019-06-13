AUBURN — The process to select 14 members to serve on the Androscoggin County Budget Committee begins next week with a series of local nominating caucuses at the county courthouse.

The seven nominating caucuses will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, immediately following the County Commission business meeting.

City and town officials from the seven county districts will meet, with their respective commissioner serving as moderators, to nominate candidates to serve on the Budget Committee.

There are two Budget Committee members in each district, and one of the two must be a municipal official.

Each municipality will receive ballots for their respective districts after the nominating caucuses. The city and town officials will vote as a board and select two candidates.

Budget Committee members serve for three years.

The Budget Committee studies the proposed budget presented by commissioners and can recommend cuts or modifications. After holding a public hearing, the committee will send the budget back to the commissioners for adoption.

