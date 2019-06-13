NORWAY — Award-winning actor J.T. Turner returns to Norway with his original, interactive one-man show, “The Adventures of Benjamin Franklin,” at The Tribune on Friday, July 5, at 7 p.m.

Printer, scientist, author, ambassador, philanthropist, patriot. Benjamin Franklin has been called “the First American.” Watch as one of the world’s greatest statesmen weaves together history, civics, science, and humor. In this engaging show performed in period costume, Dr. Franklin relates true tales of his challenging youth in Boston, his days as a printer and writer in Philadelphia, and his adventures as an inventor, philanthropist, diplomat, and hero of the American Revolution.

Tickets are $10 and can be reserved in advance by calling 739-6200.

J.T. Turner, artistic director of The Actors Company, is an award-winning actor, director and writer. He is a member of SAG-AFTRA and Actors Equity, and a historical re-enactor, touring in original shows about Robert Frost, Shakespeare, Benjamin Franklin, Charles Dickens, Aesop, C.S. Lewis and Washington Irving. He is also a professional lecturer, fight choreographer, circus ringmaster, and acting and public speaking coach.

