Beverly is a reserved cat. She’s just a little quiet until she gets to know you. When she is comfortable with you, it then becomes all about the head-scratching. Scratch behind her ears and she will be very happy to sit with you.

Beverly is fun to watch when she is sleeping. She is an acrobatic sleeper. Her caregivers frequently find her napping in odd positions. One of her favorite poses is lying with her paws above her head.

This 2 and a half year-old feline is a people pleaser. She would be a great companion to share your secrets with, because she will never repeat what she hears and she is always willing to listen.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, nonprofit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Rd. in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday, closed; Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Most photos of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

