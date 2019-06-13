CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kat Dennings, 33; Chris Evans, 38; Tim Allen, 66; Stellan Skarsgard, 68.

Happy Birthday: Learn as you go. Don’t feel you have to rush if you aren’t ready or sure which way to turn. Question what others do or say. How you react will determine the type of response you receive. Observation is your best option, and going directly to the person in charge will help you eliminate being misinformed. Look out for your best interests. Your numbers are 5, 13, 24, 36, 38, 42, 47.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take good care of your needs. Proper diet, fitness and lifestyle changes will help you overcome any of the emotional issues that have been causing you stress and holding you back. A positive opportunity is heading your way. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Change what you don’t like, and keep moving. It’s up to you to do the legwork if you want to make progress. Trust in what you know and what you can do. Share your feelings, and improve important relationships. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t let change unnerve you. Size up whether it’s good for you, and make a choice to participate or to walk away. When in doubt, ask a trusted friend to give you good advice. Romance is encouraged. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Waiting for someone else to go first will not help you get ahead. Let your imagination lead the way and your creativity guide you down a path that will bring about positive change in your life and in your relationships. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change at home may not be welcome, but if you are patient and focus on personal growth, it will turn in your favor. Spend time with those who get you and support what you are trying to achieve. 2 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t join in if someone is trying to tempt you to be indulgent. Stick to those who are reliable and productive; it will help you achieve something that will change your life. Don’t let poor influences lead you astray. 4 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take a break from your daily routine, and venture down a path that encourages you to explore possibilities. Refuse to let anyone bring you down or cause you grief. Let go of the past, and embrace the future. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen to what’s being said, and evaluate how it pertains to you. A change of attitude or feelings will encourage you to make a move or adjust your beliefs or plans to fit your needs. Follow your heart. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be honest about what you want. Refuse to be enticed by what someone else is doing. Keep your life simple and your relationships honest. Make changes that are geared toward saving money and improving your health. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make a change at home or at work that will encourage a better quality of life. Speak up about your likes and dislikes, and address issues that will bring you in sync with the people who can influence your future. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you want to make a personal change, do so, but not because someone is trying to sell you something or isn’t happy with you. Change begins within and should be based on what you want and are prepared to do. 2 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Plan to get out and participate in events and projects you believe in. You can make a difference if you devote time to improving your community, your relationships with others or the life path you want to pursue. 5 stars

Birthday Baby: You are intuitive, secretive and thoughtful. You are engaging and intelligent.

