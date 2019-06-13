OXFORD — The Board of Selectmen tabled consideration of a liquor license application for Oxford Casino. Administrators from the casino will be asked to attend the June 20 meeting in order to provide information about how they are addressing a high volume of police calls for intoxicated individuals.

Police Chief Michael Ward said the department responded to 81 intoxication calls in town last year.

“Sixty-one of those were at the casino,” he added. “It’s hard to tell where the alcohol is coming from but the casino is very good to work with. Their administration has been very receptive.”

Selectwoman Samantha Hewey said she would like to have a follow up discussion with someone from the casino about what their plan is. “If any other bar in town had 81 complaints, we would ask them how they are addressing it,” she said.

“I have a concern they are over-serving,” said Selectman Scott Hunter. “I’d like to see someone here to see how they are handling it.”

Ward said police were called to the casino a total of 278 times last year. He said he could have more data as to the nature of those calls at the next meeting.

The casino’s current liquor license expires on July 16, Asselin said.

Asselin added casino revenues would likely come in above the projected $1.8 million for the fiscal year. “We are probably going to go over the $2 million mark,” he said.

Fire chief

Selectmen appointed Deputy Fire Chief Paul Hewey to the position of fire chief.

“He has been through the interview and background process,” said Town Manager Butch Asselin. “I am pleased to say he came out top candidate.”

Hewey will replace Gary Sacco, 63, who died March 10 in Portland where he was attending the funeral of Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes. Sacco, a veteran fire educator and former fire chief in New Gloucester, had served almost two years as chief.

Hewey will begin his duties effective June 17.

Town office

Asselin suggested entering into an agreement with Cordjia Capital Projects Group to perform probable costs studies for renovating the existing town office and for renovating the public safety building to include a 6,000 square foot space for town office operations.

The Facilities Committee has been meeting since November, he said. ““We are at a juncture where we need to have an appraisal done, what it would cost, look at all the things that need to be done and look at what it will take to rehab this building.

“As part of that study we are also asking Cordjia to look at some of the issues inside of the public safety building such as lack of storage, insulation, the furnace and so forth.”

Cordjia submitted a $5360 estimate to complete the studies, he added. “I shared that with the membership of the facilities committee,” he added. “I am not familiar with what the cost might be but I got a couple comments from people who were, and they indicated this quote is exceptional.”

Town policy is to put projects costing more than $5000 out to bid. Asselin asked the board to consider Cordjia’s proposal. “My concern is if we don’t follow through with this, the cost could go up or they might not bid at all,” he said.

The board opted to follow town policy of and put the project out to bid. The bid process could take up to six weeks, Asselin said.

Asselin noted the town office will close at noon Friday, June 28 to close out the books.

