AUBURN — The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer the American Heart Association’s Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers course from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, June 28.

The course is designed to provide a wide variety of health care professionals with the skills to keep people alive until they can be brought to a hospital or be treated with more advanced lifesaving measures. This course covers adult and pediatric CPR, use of the bag-valve mask, airway obstruction, automated external defibrillation (with child AED update), stroke and cardiac arrest and other special resuscitation situations.

The session course is open to the public and is intended for physicians, nurses, paramedics, first responders, medical technicians, aids or assistants and anyone whose work brings them into contact with members of the public such as school, hotel, fitness center and restaurant employees. Registration is open and ongoing, however space is limited. The cost is $89 and includes materials.

For more information or to register, contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email [email protected] or visit: www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment . Deadline for registration is June 21.

